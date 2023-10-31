The sweet story behind Sarah Ferguson's appearance in Friends as she pays tribute to 'brilliant' Matthew Perry
Sarah Ferguson's appearance in Friends was an iconic moment, but did you know the sweet story behind the Duchess's cameo in the show?
Sarah Ferguson's appearance in Friends was an iconic moment where pop culture and the Royal Family merged for a brief moment.
Sarah Ferguson made a surprise appearance in the 1998 episode of Friends titled The One with Ross's Wedding. The show was typically set in New York City but took a trip across the pond for Ross Geller's wedding to his English fiancée.
But do you know why the Duchess agreed to appeared in the show? Apparently, it's all down to a certain royal duo.
It was revealed that while the Duchess of York wasn't a fan of the show, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were big fans and insisted that their mother grabbed this opportunity to appear in the show.
Per the Daily Mail, Kelsey Miller revealed in her book I'll Be There for You: The One About Friends that her daughters were reportedly fans of the show and loved the idea of their mother being involved.
In the episode, the Duchess of York interacted with Matt Le Blanc's character Joey Tribbiani who was wearing a Union flag top hat that he brought from a stall manned by Richard Branson - who also made a cameo in the episode. Chandler mocks Joey's hat and later in the episode, Joey showed him a video of the Duchess of York saying she liked it. "Hi Chandler, Joey says you don't really like his hat, but I think it's kind of dashing," she says on the video camera recording. Monica and Chandler are shocked and Joey exclaims, 'It's Fergie baby!'
According to Comedy Central, the Duchess practised her lines with Matt LeBlance before filming and Matthew Perry, who wasn't in the scene, stood nearby to offer assistance.
The Duchess is among the many people who worked with Matthew Perry to release a statement following the news of his passing.
A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@sarahferguson15)
A photo posted by on
In a post on Instagram, Sarah paid tribute to the late actor. "I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many," read the heartfelt caption.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Kate Middleton ‘had her heart set on’ this wedding look but ended up ‘compromising’ after royal hints
The Princess of Wales reportedly had another hairstyle in mind for her big day that was her 'favourite' way to wear her hair...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are 'wisely concerned' about this for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William are worried about 'overexposure' when it comes to their children
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory revealed - and it’s a family favourite!
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory perfectly tied into the theme of the day and was revealed by the Duchess of York
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles
Sienna’s 'favourite thing ever' has been revealed by the Duchess of York and she's credited King Charles for his 'vision'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna establishes hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has apparently got personality traits that remind Sarah Ferguson of someone very important in her life
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
These are the 'surprising' party etiquette tricks Sarah Ferguson has picked up throughout her time as a royal
We got a good laugh out of some of these...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We are absolutely loving Sarah Ferguson's royal approved party tips for avoiding awkward social encounters - and will use them the next time we leave a party early!
The Duchess of York has shared some royal approved tips, plus the one rule she’s embedded into her daughters
By Jack Slater Published
-
Sarah Ferguson reflects on 'wise but terrifying' Prince Philip decades after alleged fall out
Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her relationship with the late Duke of Edinburgh
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson got into so much trouble on a night out - it almost sounds too wild to be true!
We kind of wish we could have joined them tbh...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How is Sarah Ferguson related to the Royal Family? All you need to know about the Duchess of York, from her marriage to her royal residence
Wondering how is Sarah Ferguson related to the Royal Family? Here's all you need to know about the author and her royal connections
By Emma Shacklock Published