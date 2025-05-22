Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb's adorable Chelsea Flower Show reunion has me missing Gavin & Stacey all over again
The stars crossed paths in London five months after the beloved BBC drama came to an end and they did it in style.
I was one of millions of Gavin & Stacey fans who was equal parts excited to watch the final ever episode over Christmas and devastated that it will never return. Co-creator and star Ruth Jones recently told woman&home that they "couldn’t have done" the ending differently and it was undeniably a brilliant, if emotional episode.
However, in the absence of new instalments at least I got to see a reunion of the much-missed Pam and Mick aka Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb. The two stars were both at Chelsea Flower Show on 19th May and Larry shared such a sweet snap of them together on Instagram.
"Together again," he wrote in the caption, as several people commented that they were a pair of "legends". I couldn't agree more and whilst we won’t see them playing the hilarious Shipmans again (aside from multiple re-watches, of course), it’s clear they’re still firm friends.
Not only did they look delighted to be at the Chelsea Flower Show, but Alison and Larry were certainly dressed for the part. Alison looked particularly summery and if you’ve been wanting some inspiration for white jeans outfits, she delivered it here.
Her jeans had a streamlined shape and finished just above the ankle. The fitted silhouette was a lovely contrast against her billowy tunic-style white shirt and pastel pink blazer.
As with any outfit, the most important thing is what you feel fabulous and confident in, and I personally like balancing my frame by choosing a looser top when I’m wearing skinny jeans and a tighter one with relaxed denim styles.
Recreate Alison's Outfit
If you love a full suit look then you might be interested to know that this gorgeous rose-pink blazer also has matching trousers. The jacket features shoulder pads for structure, front and chest pockets and a vent at the back. It fastens with a single button and has an intentionally oversized fit.
Alison’s choice of a white top to match her jeans made it look almost like a co-ord and really made the baby pink of her blazer and scarf stand out. A pastel blazer is an easy item to throw on with your best wedding guest dresses, but also elevates jeans thanks to its structured design.
The Gavin & Stacey star’s jacket was single breasted and she wore it open, with her lightweight striped scarf draped around her neck. It’s easy to forget scarves now they’re not needed for warmth and they add texture to an outfit.
Because Alison used her pink blazer and scarf as an accent colour for her ensemble and kept the rest of it white, everything felt cohesive and beautifully minimal. This is a great tip for styling vibrant items and although an all-white outfit can be lovely, white jeans do benefit from a pop of colour alongside them to add dimension.
Alison’s shoes were slip-on white trainers and she echoed the pink with a rose-toned lipstick that Gavin & Stacey’s Pam would have whole-heartedly approved of. She wore a lot of pink in the show too, but Larry Lamb’s classic beige trench isn’t something Mick would own.
Larry layered it over a dark shirt with a navy blue tie and black trousers. While Alison’s love of colour mirrored the floral displays around them, his look was more muted.
Their reunion at the flower show has made me miss Gavin & Stacey all over again, though it was so sweet to see.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
