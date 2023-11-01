Sarah Ferguson set to make major TV appearance to help launch new campaign
She will be appearing on a special episode of a hit ITV show and will share her personal story on TV for the first time
Sarah Ferguson is set to make a major TV appearance to help launch a new campaign and it will mean discussing something incredibly personal.
The late Queen Elizabeth might never have given a press interview during her reign but plenty of other Royal Family members are no strangers to making appearances on various types of media. From the Prince and Princess of Wales joining Dame Mary Berry on A Very Berry Christmas, to Queen Camilla’s British Vogue interview, it’s always exciting when a royal appears like this.
Now Sarah Ferguson is set to make a major TV debut as a panellist on hit ITV show, Loose Women. King Charles’ former sister-in-law has previously appeared on Loose Women in April and on 2nd November she’ll be joining Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards to help launch a campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer.
The Duchess of York is reportedly set to discuss her own experience and journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer. The new campaign, Don’t Skip Your Screening, will highlight how important it is to attend routine mammogram appointments and this is something likely very close to Sarah’s heart.
Sarah previously revealed on her podcast, Tea Talks, that it was her sister Jane who persuaded her to attend a routine mammogram. It was this which led to her diagnosis and the Duchess thanked Jane for urging her to go for the mammogram and credited this as being “something which saved [her] life”.
She later underwent a single mastectomy and when Sarah’s diagnosis was made public, a spokesperson for the Duchess of York expressed how important the royal believes “regular screening” to be.
“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” it declared, before adding, “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”
Since then the Duchess of York has shared personal details about her experience several times and her Loose Women appearance will mark the first time she’s done so on television. As per The Mirror, ahead of the episode airing, Sarah spoke of her pride at supporting the campaign and reiterated how her experience shows that screening could save lives.
"I am proud to be supporting the campaign by Loose Women, backed by NHS England, to persuade women to catch up on missed appointments and to turn up when they are called in. Don't skip your screening - it could save your life as it did mine,” she declared.
The Duchess of York will join Loose Women on Thursday, 2nd November from 12:30pm on ITV and ITVX.
If you or someone you know finds themselves in need of support or someone to talk to in a safe space, you can reach out to Breast Cancer Now’s breast care nurses via 0808 800 6000 or visit breastcancernow.org
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Queen Letizia oozes 1920s glamour as she pairs a fur-collared cape with a figure-hugging cobalt blue midi dress
Queen Letizia oozed 1920s glamour as she stepped out in the perfect autumnal look featuring fur and embellished shoulders
By Laura Harman Published
-
Head Chef reveals the kitchen item every household should have
A head chef reveals the non-negotiable kitchen item that we should all have in our kitchen drawers – do you have one?
By Emily Smith Published
-
The sweet story behind Sarah Ferguson's appearance in Friends as she pays tribute to 'brilliant' Matthew Perry
Sarah Ferguson's appearance in Friends was an iconic moment, but did you know the sweet story behind the Duchess's cameo in the show?
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory revealed - and it’s a family favourite!
Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory perfectly tied into the theme of the day and was revealed by the Duchess of York
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles
Sienna’s 'favourite thing ever' has been revealed by the Duchess of York and she's credited King Charles for his 'vision'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna establishes hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has apparently got personality traits that remind Sarah Ferguson of someone very important in her life
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
These are the 'surprising' party etiquette tricks Sarah Ferguson has picked up throughout her time as a royal
We got a good laugh out of some of these...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
We are absolutely loving Sarah Ferguson's royal approved party tips for avoiding awkward social encounters - and will use them the next time we leave a party early!
The Duchess of York has shared some royal approved tips, plus the one rule she’s embedded into her daughters
By Jack Slater Published
-
Sarah Ferguson reflects on 'wise but terrifying' Prince Philip decades after alleged fall out
Sarah Ferguson has opened up about her relationship with the late Duke of Edinburgh
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson got into so much trouble on a night out - it almost sounds too wild to be true!
We kind of wish we could have joined them tbh...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published