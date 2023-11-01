Sarah Ferguson set to make major TV appearance to help launch new campaign

Sarah Ferguson is set to make a major TV appearance to help launch a new campaign and it will mean discussing something incredibly personal.

The late Queen Elizabeth might never have given a press interview during her reign but plenty of other Royal Family members are no strangers to making appearances on various types of media. From the Prince and Princess of Wales joining Dame Mary Berry on A Very Berry Christmas, to Queen Camilla’s British Vogue interview, it’s always exciting when a royal appears like this.

Now Sarah Ferguson is set to make a major TV debut as a panellist on hit ITV show, Loose Women. King Charles’ former sister-in-law has previously appeared on Loose Women in April and on 2nd November she’ll be joining Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards to help launch a campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images via Getty)

The Duchess of York is reportedly set to discuss her own experience and journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer over the summer. The new campaign, Don’t Skip Your Screening, will highlight how important it is to attend routine mammogram appointments and this is something likely very close to Sarah’s heart.

Sarah previously revealed on her podcast, Tea Talks, that it was her sister Jane who persuaded her to attend a routine mammogram. It was this which led to her diagnosis and the Duchess thanked Jane for urging her to go for the mammogram and credited this as being “something which saved [her] life”.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

She later underwent a single mastectomy and when Sarah’s diagnosis was made public, a spokesperson for the Duchess of York expressed how important the royal believes “regular screening” to be.

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days,” it declared, before adding, “She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom-free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening.”

Since then the Duchess of York has shared personal details about her experience several times and her Loose Women appearance will mark the first time she’s done so on television. As per The Mirror, ahead of the episode airing, Sarah spoke of her pride at supporting the campaign and reiterated how her experience shows that screening could save lives.

(Image credit: Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

"I am proud to be supporting the campaign by Loose Women, backed by NHS England, to persuade women to catch up on missed appointments and to turn up when they are called in. Don't skip your screening - it could save your life as it did mine,” she declared.

The Duchess of York will join Loose Women on Thursday, 2nd November from 12:30pm on ITV and ITVX.

If you or someone you know finds themselves in need of support or someone to talk to in a safe space, you can reach out to Breast Cancer Now’s breast care nurses via 0808 800 6000 or visit breastcancernow.org