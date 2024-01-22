Sarah Ferguson reveals 'malignant melanoma' diagnosis as she shares 'shock' over second cancer discovery within a year

Sarah Ferguson has revealed she's been diagnosed with "malignant melanoma" as she praised the "great vigilance" of her dermatologist.

The Duchess of York has taken to social media to urge people to be "diligent" as she revealed she’s received her second cancer diagnosis "within a year". The King’s former sister-in-law explained that she’s been diagnosed with a “malignant melanoma” and is now "resting" at home. The Duchess shared a picture of herself in what appears to be Austria as she praised her dermatologist for their “vigilance” in detecting the melanoma when they did.

"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," Sarah wrote in her caption.

"It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," she continued.

The Duchess of York stated how, "naturally", another cancer diagnosis had come as a “shock” to her. However, she confirmed that despite this she is in "good spirits" and expressed her gratitude for the "many messages of love and support she’d received".

She continued, "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."

Sarah thanked the medical teams that supported her through her "experiences with cancer", as well as the MAYRLIFE Clinic in Austria for taking "gentle care" of her in the "past weeks".

Their care allowed her "time for recuperation", though the Duchess revealed that she is now back with her family resting at home and feeling "blessed to have their love and support". Her spokesperson also confirmed, as per the BBC, that Sarah’s dermatologist requested for "several moles" to be removed and analysed when she was undergoing reconstructive surgery.

They added that "one of these has been identified as cancerous" and that she is "undergoing further investigations” to ensure that the melanoma has been “caught in the early stages".

The Duchess of York’s poignant message came after it was announced she had undergone a mastectomy in the summer of 2023 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, she has been very open about her experience and how important it is to attend regular screenings.

On her and Sarah Thomson’s podcast, Tea Talks, Sarah explained that it was her sister Jane who persuaded her to attend the screening which led to her diagnosis. Sarah also appeared on ITV’s Loose Women in November last year to launch its "Don’t Skip Your Screening" campaign.

"I caught it so early, just in time,'" she declared. "The real thing is, it's that terrible fear of ‘Oh no, it won't happen to me’... and that's why I want to shout about it. I wouldn't be sitting here if I hadn't have gone."

Sarah Ferguson’s social media post came a few days after the Royal Family shared medical updates for King Charles and the Princess of Wales respectively. His Majesty will receive treatment for a benign prostate condition this week and the Princess of Wales has undergone "planned" abdominal surgery and is currently recovering in hospital.