Kate Middleton's 'family unity' amid cancer diagnosis hailed 'extraordinary' by proud royal
Kate Middleton's bravery and 'family unity' has been dubbed 'extraordinary' by Sarah Ferguson
The Princess of Wales's 'family unity' following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year has been dubbed 'extraordinary' by Sarah Ferguson, who has applauded Kate for her 'bravery'.
Back in March, the Princess of Wales took to social media to share a poignant video, following her absence from the royal spotlight.
In the moving footage, Kate was heard sharing that she had been diagnosed with cancer after she underwent "planned" abdominal surgery back in January and she confirmed that she had started a course of "preventative chemotherapy" treatment.
Having taken a step back from royal work to focus on her recovery, Kate hasn't been seen out on an official basis since Christmas Day 2023 and it's believed that she is focussing on her recuperation and spending time with family at Adelaide Cottage.
Now, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has opened up on how incredible the support of family has been for Kate during the tough time and shared her pride over the future Queen's bravery.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Appearing on Good Morning Britain on June 5th, Prince Andrew's former wife spoke to hosts Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis about the Princess of Wales's decision to share her announcement video.
"Lovely Princess Catherine doing the video was so brave," Sarah, who has faced her own breast and skin cancer battles, said.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Pointing out how pivotal the love from Prince William and Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as the Middletons and the royals has been for Catherine, she continued, "I think family unity is an extraordinary thing and I'm honestly just so proud and I just send them lots of love and lots of support."
Sarah went on to touch on King Charles, who is facing his own cancer battle after a diagnosis earlier this year, and the work he has been doing to support other people with cancer.
"I am so, so proud of the King going to Cancer Research UK, and becoming the royal patron and going out there and talking to all these people," she said.
"It gives everybody that wonderful feeling that they are being listened to, and I thought that was very brave of him to do that."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Demi Moore proves a classic red mani works for any occasion – especially when paired with this trending nail shape
Want a manicure that suits all occasions while remaining chic? Demi Moore's red squoval nails will be just the ticket...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
How to watch MasterChef Australia for free in the UK and from anywhere in the world
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch MasterChef Australia in the UK and around the world as season 16 continues
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Ferguson reveals 'malignant melanoma' diagnosis as she shares 'shock' over second cancer discovery within a year
Sarah Ferguson shared a poignant message revealing she's in 'good spirits' after the 'shock' of her second cancer diagnosis within a year
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sarah Ferguson has welcomed in the New Year with a daring colour – and a new confession
Sarah Ferguson's lime green dress is a bold start to 2024
By Jack Slater Published
-
A surprising guest joined the Royal Family Christmas walkabout this year – and it was their first appearance in 32 years
This somewhat controversial royal hasn’t been invited in over three decades
By Jack Slater Published
-
Another popular royal could be set for reality TV following Mike Tindall’s I’m a Celebrity stint
This popular royal could land a huge £500,000 payday for taking part
By Jack Slater Published
-
This glam festive shoe trend is the perfect alternative to high heels and it was just demonstrated by Julia Roberts and Sarah Ferguson
This festive shoe trend is ideal if you're not a fan of high heels and the Duchess of York and Hollywood star Julia are officially on board
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The sweet Christmas tradition Harry and William will continue for a seriously heart-warming reason
Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly set to continue a special Christmas tradition with their children in mind
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton's winter wardrobe essential that's the 'perfect layering piece', according to royal fashion expert
Roll necks are the name of the game when it comes to Kate Middleton's cold weather wardrobe
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The 'vibrant addition' to King Charles's Christmas plans he would be 'heartless' not to invite
It would be 'heartless' for King Charles to exclude this member of The Firm from his Christmas plans
By Madeline Merinuk Published