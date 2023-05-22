Kate Middleton debuts bold new look we’re buzzing over as fans dub her ‘super woman’

Kate Middleton has debuted a bold new look we’re buzzing over as fans dubbed her “super woman” for her serious skills and style switch-up.

The Princess of Wales has wowed fans with a daring new style and some amazing skills as she marked World Bee Day on May 21.

Fans were quick to praise Kate’s bee-keeping abilities and “incredible” beekeeping suit for “highlighting” these special creatures.

From the Princess of Wales’ poppy red coat to Kate Middleton’s dresses, the future Queen Consort knows how to dress for any occasion. Whilst we most often see her at public engagements or huge royal events, she’s also not afraid to favor practicality. Now Kate Middleton has debuted a bold new look and rare skills that have got fans’ seal of approval.

Taking to social media on May 20, the Prince and Princess of Wales unveiled a special new snap of Kate taken by photographer Matt Porteous. He also took Prince William and Kate’s new photo to mark their 12th wedding anniversary in April and this time he captured the Princess in full beekeeping gear.

“We are buzzing about #WorldBeeDay 🐝 Bees are a vital part of our ecosystem and today is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy,” the caption declared.

The photo showed the Princess of Wales standing beside bee hives and carefully holding a frame covered with bees and honey, smiling down at these fascinating creatures. She kept on the safe side with a BJ Sheriff beekeeping suit, hat, gloves and Wellington boots. According to The Telegraph, the picture was taken at the hives at Anmer Hall - the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Norfolk home.

There are also four hives in the Buckingham Palace garden and two hives in the garden of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s home, Clarence House. And Kate Middleton’s bold new look and beekeeping skills have impressed fans, who were quick to dub her “super woman” and a “role model”.

“Mam you are superrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr woman you are great,” one person wrote as another declared, “What a real princess! Always elegant and doing good! Real role model!”

Another seemed particularly taken with what the senior royal was wearing, writing, “Princess [C]atherine looks incredible in whatever she wears”.

“Very impressive🙌👏 Very Bee-autiful🐝❤️”, someone else replied.

Whilst a “fellow beekeeper” said how much they loved seeing “Kate highlighting our bees 🐝 😍”.

Kate Middleton’s beekeeping post might’ve surprised some fans but in 2021 she brought a jar of Anmer Hall honey to an engagement at the Natural History Museum’s biodiversity hub for schoolchildren to try.

World Bee Day is marked every year and aims to raise awareness of how important a role bees and their fellow pollinators have in helping to keep our planet and people healthy. Ahead of this annual day last week, soccer legend David Beckham gave King Charles a homemade gift of honey made by bees in his hives at his Cotswolds home and His Majesty looked pretty delighted about this special present. He and Queen Camilla are also known for their passion for bees and beekeeping, making this another passion they share with Kate Middleton.