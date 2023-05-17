Queen Camilla’s sky blue outfit for first joint post-coronation engagement features sweet nods to two of King Charles' favorite women

Queen Camilla’s sky blue outfit for her first joint post-coronation engagement featured sweet nods to two of King Charles' favorite royal women.

The Queen stepped out in London on May 17 for her first joint public engagement with King Charles since they were crowned.

Her soft blue dress was paired with some super chic accessories and Queen Camilla’s look could be seen to have honored two of the King’s relatives.

Given the excitement and intensity of their coronation weekend and the build-up to this national event, it’s perhaps no surprise that fans haven’t seen King Charles and Queen Camilla in public for a few days. Now after a well-deserved brief break they have stepped out for their first joint post-coronation engagement.

For this high-profile visit to London’s Covent Garden, the couple kept things on-theme with their outfits as the Royal Family wear blue very often. However, Queen Camilla’s sky blue outfit was not only as stunning as we’ve come to expect from her, but could be seen to nod to two of her husband’s close female relatives.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her beautiful blue coat dress features smaller, distinctive lapels, slightly flared long sleeves and her go-to midi length skirt. The lapels effortlessly form part of a wider design detail running down the front of the coat dress which ties in wonderfully with the pleats in the skirt. Queen Camilla’s sky blue outfit was paired with a taupe Charlotte Elizabeth (opens in new tab) handbag and Eliot Zed (opens in new tab) pumps in a complimentary neutral shade. But that wasn’t all!

Adding both extra detail and another layer amid the unpredictable British weather, Her Majesty also wore a chiffon-style scarf with what appears to be a subtle sea-green botanical print on it. The final look is incredibly elegant and might be honoring two royals who are also hugely important to King Charles - the late Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Edward Miller/Fox Photos/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Her decision to wear a blue almost suit-style coat dress could perhaps be a nod to the outfit worn by her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth for one of her post-coronation engagements. In July 1953 Queen Elizabeth was pictured wearing what in some photos looks to be a pale blue-gray coat during a visit to Northern Ireland.

Just like Queen Camilla’s outfit, her coat featured a V-neck and the pleated details created a similar silhouette. Meanwhile, scarves are the accessory that Princess Anne relies on and she’s often worn them tucked in like she did for a Service of Thanksgiving in 2007.

Reports have recently suggested that Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position showcased how much King Charles’ values her and he’s been vocal about his immense respect for Queen Elizabeth and her legacy. Echoing design details they’ve both worn in Queen Camilla’s sky blue outfit is very special.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

During this engagement she and the King went to St Paul’s Church, also known as the Actor’s Church where they met community theater groups. They then visited the Covent Garden Apple Market and met local traders, members of the local community and businesses. The couple ended their day in Covent Garden as they talked with artists and staff members from The Royal Opera, The Royal Ballet and The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.