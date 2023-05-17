These two royals are a ‘force to be reckoned with’ and have ‘common touch’ - and it’s not Prince William and Kate Middleton

There are apparently two royals who've become 'stars of the show' and their importance in the Royal Family is now 'more evident' than ever

Two royals are a ‘force to be reckoned with’. Seen here the Royal Family watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

There are two royals who are apparently a “force to be reckoned with” and have the “common touch” according to a royal expert and it’s not Prince William and Kate Middleton. 

Whilst many fans might view Prince William and Kate Middleton and King Charles and Queen Camilla as the Royal Family’s most prominent figures, another royal pairing has apparently risen to be the “stars”. The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh have been glimpsed together and undertaking duties solo more than ever in recent years. They appeared in official coronation portraits and Duchess Sophie’s blue outfit for a Buckingham Palace Garden Party a few days later even matched with her niece-in-law’s cornflower-toned look. 

Now the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has expressed her opinion to OK! (opens in new tab), that these two royals are a “force to be reckoned with”. She suggested that this has been highlighted since the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh have come to the forefront more as senior working royals.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend a Garden Party

"It is so much more evident now that Catherine and Sophie are key members of the list of working royals,” she explained. “At [a recent] Buckingham Palace garden party, we saw them taking their place as senior members of the family.”

Although Kate is higher ranking as the future Queen Consort and has been an iconic royal beloved by fans since she and Prince William married in 2011, Jennie believes that Sophie has forged a special place in people’s hearts too. 

The royal expert said, "I think people have really taken Sophie to their hearts in the past few years, especially after she showed her obvious grief at losing Prince Philip and Queen [Elizabeth]. Her evident closeness with them was so much more than a bond, it looked like a deep affection for her in laws. And she was a huge support to the late Queen after Philip’s death - popping round and watching movies with her, riding with her.”

Duchess Sophie looks at floral tributes outside Crathie Kirk church

Kate has also previously been praised for her warmth and her natural ability to engage with everyone from fans to world leaders and European royals. Comparing the Duchess of Edinburgh more directly with her niece-in-law, Jennie described them as both having the “common touch”.

"Both she and Catherine have a common touch…perhaps because they lived “ normal “ lives before marrying,” Jennie reflected. “They connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat. They are the new female stars of the show - elegant, engaging and empathetic."

These two senior royals are also understood to have a great relationship with each other and this often shines through in their interactions at family events. 

Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Meanwhile, body language expert Judi James previously told Express.co.uk (opens in new tab) that Duchess Sophie’s “formula” for royal life and her blend of “stoic” and “laid back calm” behavior seems to have been mirrored by Princess Kate. 

"Sophie’s formula does appear to have been copied by Kate too,” she said. "This is because – so far – she has managed to tread the very fine line of creating interest that is positive but not unmanageable.”

This "formula" seems to have meant these two royals are a "force to be reckoned with" as they continue to undertake plenty of high-profile royal duties and delight fans.

