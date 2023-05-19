Queen Camilla shows her thrifty side as she re-wears her go-to feather dress for the 5th time

Camilla's favorite feather dress provides the perfect summer look as the Queen showed off her thrifty style by sticking with a tried and tested dress for a Bristol engagement.

The Queen attended a wholesome engagement on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Camilla looked wonderful as she showed her thrifty side by wearing one of her go-to dresses.

Queen Camilla traveled to Bristol in the West of England and met with students at Shirehampton Primary. The Queen and the children took part in some literacy-based activities and even watched them make some special royal drawings celebrating the coronation earlier this month.

For the engagement, the Queen looked wonderful as she wore her go-to feather dress for the fifth time in public. Camilla's favorite feather dress is from the brand Fiona Clare (opens in new tab), and is a shirt dress style look from many seasons ago.

The background of the dress is a rich, navy blue with the detailed feather motif spreading out across it in shades of gold, bronze, and brown, with tiny hints of red. The dress features a shirt-like collar, with a hidden zip at the front, blouson sleeves, and a flared skirt that reaches just above the ankle.

The print makes it perfect for the spring or the fall and it is a versatile look that the Queen has been snapped in when the weather is warm - but not too hot or cold. The flattering shape and casual sophistication of this dress make it clear why the Queen is so fond of this look, and why she has chosen to wear it so frequently to engagements over the years.

Camilla attended the event in Bristol to celebrate the launch of the first Coronation library. A post from the Royal Family revealed, "In celebration of the Coronation, 50 libraries and reading spaces will be created by @Literacy_Trust in communities with low levels of literacy across the UK. Each Coronation Library will receive a set of 23 children’s books, chosen by children from across the country."

Fans loved this new project from the Queen and many took to social media to celebrate Camilla. "Oh my goodness, that is such fantastic news!! Thank you so much to HRH for always championing the importance of literacy. Libraries are such wonderful places, and it's great to see the creation of more, than than the usual closure. Excellent work," said one fan

"I really love our new Queen she takes it all in her stride and seems so happy … it’s been a long journey- you deserve this," said another. "I love the work The Queen does for literacy amongst children ❤️," said yet another.