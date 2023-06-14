Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ weekend could be cut short for the most exciting reason.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ children are predicted to attend the King’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Color, on June 17.

If they do then they could travel in the carriages and appear on the balcony, meaning one day out of their weekend is taken up with this royal event.

With the UK currently experiencing a heatwave, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are likely making the most of their time outdoors now they live at Adelaide Cottage on the beautiful Windsor estate. Despite being the late Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren, the three Wales kids are only glimpsed in public at certain big occasions. The last time Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children stepped out was on the final day of the coronation weekend for a day of volunteering. Here Prince Louis’ hilarious comments about King Charles were revealed and Princess Charlotte stuck to the three second rule, delighting fans.

Now Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ weekend could be cut short for an exciting reason as they prepare for their next public appearance.

Although not confirmed, it’s expected that all three will be attending Trooping the Color 2023 on June 17. This will see King Charles rising to the challenge and riding on horseback during the parade which is held annually to mark the monarch’s birthday. There’s a dramatic statement King Charles could make when he decides which royals will be joining him on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

However, it’s thought likely that working royals will be there as they have been for the coronation weekend balcony appearance and for the last Trooping the Color of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

These occasions included Prince George, Charlotte and Louis as the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales who are working royals. Last year for Trooping the Color they traveled in a carriage with Queen Camilla and Princess Kate whilst Prince William rode in the parade.

It’s possible that the Wales kids could do the same this year and that if any royal children attend Trooping the Color it could be them as they are also the King’s grandchildren and high up in the royal line of succession. If they do appear with their parents for Trooping the Color, though, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ weekend will be cut short.

Where they might ordinarily have enjoyed time at home, playing their favorite sports or seeing friends in the glorious weather, they would only have a single day of their weekend left as getting ready for Trooping the Color and the parade itself will take much of Saturday.

With so many eyes upon them at the parade it might also be quite an exhausting and intense day for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, even though by now they are probably at least slightly used to the spectacle of royal events. This could potentially make them even more eager to enjoy quiet time enjoying their hobbies the following day before returning to school on Monday.