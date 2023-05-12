Prince Louis's hilarious comments about King Charles show his cheeky side

Prince Louis's hilarious comments about King Charles are simply adorable and show the young royal's witty sense of humor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis volunteered at the Big Help Out on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The royal couple and their three young children helped to improve the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.

In other royal news, The chic royal who may have inspired Princess Catherine's decision to wear a floral tiara for the coronation.

Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their three youngsters were snapped in Slough on Monday, May 8, 2023, as the trio concluded the coronation weekend with some volunteering work at the Big Help Out. During this event, Prince Louis was photographed in an actual JCB digger as he got stuck in and helped his parents to build the new Scout House.

In an adorable moment, Prince Louis was caught on camera making a cheeky little joke about his grandfather, King Charles III. While painting a wooden structure white for the Scout's hut someone got a little bit of white paint in their hair. The Prince pointed out, "he has white hair now," he then showed his quick wit as he added, "Just like Grandpa."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't confirmed whether the Prince was talking about his maternal or paternal grandfather, but it is known that he calls King Charles III 'Grandpa'. This has been confirmed on a number of occasions.

George, Charlotte, and Louis' special name for King Charles is reportedly 'Grandpa Wales' which is 'Grandpa' for short. 'Grandpa Wales', in an affectionate nod to his former title as the Prince of Wales. The nickname seems to have taken inspiration from the late Queen Elizabeth II, who is known to have called her own grandfather, King George V, 'Grandpa England'.

Kate Middleton's adorable nickname for Prince Charles is also 'Grandpa' - the same name that her children call their grandfather. This was confirmed by lip readers who watched as Princess Catherine called the King this sweet name in person.

The King has a very close relationship with his three grandchildren, and there have been snaps of the King balancing Prince Louis on his knee at the Coronation Concert - publicly showing his close bond with Prince Louis.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

The youngest member of the Wales family has gained a fair bit of media attention after attending a number of events during the Coronation weekend. At one engagement, Prince Louis's sweet family nickname was revealed by his mother, and fans loved the fact that the young royal is called 'Lou-Bug' by his family members.

Fans also loved hearing about the job Prince Louis wants when he 'grows up', which shows how much he is really like his father Prince William, who pursued something very similar when he was young.