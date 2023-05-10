The job Prince Louis wants when he 'grows up' isn't out of the question like Prince George's 'dream' career

Prince Louis has reportedly shared what he wants to do for a job when he grows up during his first official royal engagement with his parents and siblings.

Following plenty of coronation celebrations at the weekend, Prince Louis marked his first ever official royal engagement as he stepped out with the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Charlotte to help out with a Scout group in Slough.

During the special day out, Louis's super cute family nickname was revealed and Princess Charlotte left fans laughing as she adhered to the 'three second rule'.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The rare family engagement, hosted for The Big Help Out, saw the Wales kids tuck into fireside s'mores, try their hands at archery, take a ride in a digger and get stuck in with some hand print painting.

As Prince Louis, who had his fifth birthday last month, covered his palm in paint to make his mark on the wall of the Scout hut, he is said to have revealed his future career plans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, a volunteer at the event noticed Louis's painting skills and said, "You might want to be a painter when you grow up?"

"No, a fighter pilot," Louis is said to have replied.

Little Louis is fourth in the line of succession, meaning a career in the military or RAF could certainly be an option for him, following in the footsteps of his father, who worked a stint as an RAF Search and Rescue helicopter pilot in Wales, shortly after marrying Princess Catherine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Prince George, his own dream career ambitions may never be realised, due to his responsibilities as the future King.

In 2018, a reception in honor of Scotland Yard was held at Kensington Palace and Prince William chatted with Police Commissioner Jayne Richardson, telling her about George's love of all things police.

"[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police… cars, toys, everything," William is said to have revealed.

Sadly, it's unlikely that George, who is second in line to the throne, will ever have the chance to pursue a police career, with his future as future monarch firmly mapped out ahead of him and his responsibilities within The Firm only set to grow as he gets older.