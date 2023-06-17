Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis look adorable in co-ordinated outfits for Trooping the Colour

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis looked adorable for this year's Trooping the Colour event, wearing co-ordinated outfits with a splash a red in reference to the Welsh and English flags.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis delighted royal fans during the Trooping the Colour parade this morning, with their attendance at the event being predicted but never confirmed, as they smiled and waved like royal pros at those lining the parade route.

They shared a carriage with their mom Kate Middleton, who looked stunning in a symbolic green Andrew Gn dress, and Queen Camilla, whose red dress was inspired by the uniform of the Grenadier Guards.

As their Grandfather King Charles III made history as the first monarch in 30 years to ride on horseback for the occasion, the Wales children seemed unfazed by the thousands of people who had flocked to catch a glimpse of them and waved enthusiastically as their horse drawn carriage made its way down the tree-lined Mall.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

They may be young, but their positions as second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession mean that the children must adhere to the day's strict dress code.

Princess Charlotte, eight, looked adorable in a smart white midi dress with an exaggerated Peter-Pan collar and bright, bold red detailing. Her hair was pulled back into a regal style of intricate braids that pulled her hair back off of her face and came together in a low bun at the back of her head.

Charlotte's brothers Prince George, nine, and Prince Louis, five, stepped out in sweet matching navy suits with crisp edges and regal golden button detailing. They both wore white shirts which were barely visible underneath their buttoned up blazers but their looks deviated with Louis in sweet red shorts and George in smart navy suit trousers.

Both boys wore red ties in the exact same shade as the red detailing on Charlotte's dress. The choice of color is thought to be a nod to both the Welsh and English flags with red appearing in both designs.

The co-ordination was a sweet touch with royal fans quickly taking to social media to point out how adorable the siblings looked. One fan wrote, "It's like Prince George gets taller with every public appearance! We love our Prince Louis, don't we? And Princess Charlotte looks very lovely in her pretty sailor-collared frock."

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The siblings also stepped out in co-ordinated looks for last year's Trooping the Colour event, opting for a royal blue instead of this year's patriotic red.

For last year's celebrations, Louis wore a mini blue sailor suit that had previously belonged to his dad Prince William when he was a child and his older brother George co-ordinated in a navy suit and light blue tie. Princess Charlotte wore a plain light blue dress with a simple neckline, floating sleeves and a sweet bow detail on one shoulder.

The siblings will later be appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast - an event Prince Louis was not a fan of during the late Queen's birthday celebrations last year.

The now iconic photo of the young Prince covering his ears and unashamedly screaming at the loud sound of the RAF jet engines going overhead has become a royal fan favorite moment. Whether or not he has been prepared for this year's flypast, which is set to be extended due to the poor display during the Coronation celebrations, will be seen when the siblings take to the balcony later today.