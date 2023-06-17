Queen Camilla stuns in red coat dress for Trooping the Colour

Queen Camilla looked stunning in a red silk coat dress for her first Trooping the Colour event as Queen in an outfit loaded with sentimental meaning.

Queen Camilla opted for a red silk coat dress for this year's Trooping the Colour, pairing the look with a stunning hat by Philip Treacy .

Her outfit was inspired by the uniform of the Grenadier Guards, one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British Army.

Queen Camilla looked stunning today for the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles III's reign. Minutes into the parade, history was made as the King rode on horseback for the occasion marking the first time a monarch has done so since 1986.

While it came as no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not spotted in the parade, with Buckingham Palace still refusing to comment on their invite, there was still plenty of excitement to be found.

Camilla shared a carriage with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were cheered on by excited fans lining the streets after their attendance at the event was predicted but never confirmed, and Kate Middleton, who looked beautiful in a meaningful green outfit.

Perfectly adhering to the event's dress code, Camilla stood out in an all red look by the designer Fiona Claire. The stunning silk coat dress was modelled on the uniform of the Grenadier Guards who are one of the most senior infantry regiments in the British Army.

Camilla became colonel of the Grenadier Guards back in December 2022, taking over the role from her late father-in-law, Prince Philip. The role is often given to Consorts like Camilla with the title previously being held by other Consorts, including Prince Philip and Prince Albert.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Fiona Claire dress featured gorgeous collar and shoulder detailing that referenced the Guard's uniforms while still looking ultra feminine and stately.

The look perfectly emulated that of the Grenadier Guards' uniforms, the infamous guards who can often be seen standing outside Buckingham Palace, from the bright and bold tone of the red to the golden button detailing, but it still managed to feel fresh and modern despite the look being steeped in historical references.

The look is a departure from the Queen's favorite collarless dress silhouette that even influenced her Coronation look. But the depature from her usual style likely didn't faze the Queen as the designer of the outfit is one of her go-tos and she has been wearing pieces by the British brand for years. With that in mind, it's not surprising she chose to Trust Fiona with this look for such a special day.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Queens hat, a design by Philip Tracey, also included a nod to the the Grenadier Guards who are famed for wearing bearskin hats. Forgoing the idea of replicating the dramatic hats exactly, Camilla instead opted for a bearskin cap with a shining grenade broach detail and a stunning feather plume.

Again, Camilla is often spotted in Philip Tracey hats and is just one high profile figure to love the brand. Philip Tracey hats have been spotted on a range of iconic names including Grace Jones, Lady Gaga, and Madonna - so Camilla is in very good company.

For accessories, Camilla wore her Grenadier Guard Brooch as well as her trusty blue and gold Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet. She opted for a pair of gold and diamond clip on earrings with a gorgeous drop down detail that complimented the higher neckline of her dress perfectly.