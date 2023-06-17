Prince Louis' cheeky behavior at Trooping the Colour delights as fans can't get enough - 'There it is. That’s our spirit animal'

Prince Louis' cheeky behavior at Trooping the Colour again with his wonderful lack of filter, hilarious expressions, and all around cuteness

Prince Louis of Wales watches the fly-past on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.
(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Louis steals the show at Trooping the Colour as the adorable young royal entertains viewers with his cheeky attitude, unfiltered facial expressions, and adorable salute.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It goes without saying that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis look adorable in coordinated outfits for Trooping the Colour. Fans have commented on Prince George's height, noticing how quickly he's grown up, but it's Prince Louis' cheeky behavior at Trooping the Colour that's really got everyone talking.

From the get-go, the five-year-old was the star of the show as he traveled to Horse Guards Parade alongside Queen Camilla, Princess Catherine, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. 

It appears that the Prince wasn't particularly delighted by the odor being produced by the nearby horses in the procession to Horse Guards Parade as he was photographed covering his little nose and mouth in disgust.

Britain's Prince George of Wales (L), Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (C) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (R) arrive in a horse-drawn carriage on Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour', in London on June 17, 2023. The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. Since 1748, the Trooping of the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. Over 1500 parading soldiers and almost 300 horses take part in the event.

(Image credit: Daniel LEAL / AFP/Getty Images)

Five-year-old Louis was also photographed pulling funny faces in the back of the carriage, but he did still manage to wave at his fans in the crowd and looked as cute as a button in his adorable jacket and shorts look

So, he's good at waving, knows how to dress, and it appears he doesn't like horses much. Also, it's hard to ignore the one thing he clearly adores - watching the royal flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace!

Prince Louis was just about as expressive as you can be, going from excited, to awestruck, to somber, and eventually - quite formal with a very cute salute.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It's no surprise that all eyes were on the Prince and fans just can't get enough of his lively behavior. "Unleash The Louis at every given moment I say. This wee fella could save humanity Love him," tweeted one fan.

Some fans even pointed out that his parents appear to be just as amused at Louis' antics as we are. "Thank you Louis, you've made my day...it was worth waiting for! William looks like he's trying not to laugh."

While Prince Louis's hilarious comments about King Charles show his cheeky side, the proof is in the pudding with the little one's raucous behavior at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Coronation, and Trooping the Colour.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the British Sovereign's official birthday. It will be the first Trooping the Colour held for King Charles III since he ascended to the throne.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

It's fairly normal for kids of his age to be restless, cheeky, and unfiltered, but body language experts have also claimed that Prince Louis is more confident and fearless than Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As time goes on, he'll probably be a bit more behaved at official events but we hope he never loses his confidence and cheeky attitude!

