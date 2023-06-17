Prince Louis' cheeky behavior at Trooping the Colour delights as fans can't get enough - 'There it is. That’s our spirit animal'

Prince Louis steals the show at Trooping the Colour as the adorable young royal entertains viewers with his cheeky attitude, unfiltered facial expressions, and adorable salute.

Prince Louis' cheeky behavior at Trooping the Colour steals the show yet again as he's snapped pulling all sorts of facial expressions.

The youngest of the Prince and Princess of Wales's children, Prince Louis is fast becoming a fan favorite and many have praised how brilliantly his parents handle his cheekiness.

In other royal news, The sweet surprise that even King Charles wasn't expecting at Trooping the Colour - and the touching throwback to the late Queen.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It goes without saying that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis look adorable in coordinated outfits for Trooping the Colour. Fans have commented on Prince George's height, noticing how quickly he's grown up, but it's Prince Louis' cheeky behavior at Trooping the Colour that's really got everyone talking.

From the get-go, the five-year-old was the star of the show as he traveled to Horse Guards Parade alongside Queen Camilla, Princess Catherine, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

It appears that the Prince wasn't particularly delighted by the odor being produced by the nearby horses in the procession to Horse Guards Parade as he was photographed covering his little nose and mouth in disgust.

(Image credit: Daniel LEAL / AFP/Getty Images)

Five-year-old Louis was also photographed pulling funny faces in the back of the carriage, but he did still manage to wave at his fans in the crowd and looked as cute as a button in his adorable jacket and shorts look

So, he's good at waving, knows how to dress, and it appears he doesn't like horses much. Also, it's hard to ignore the one thing he clearly adores - watching the royal flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace!

Prince Louis was just about as expressive as you can be, going from excited, to awestruck, to somber, and eventually - quite formal with a very cute salute.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It's no surprise that all eyes were on the Prince and fans just can't get enough of his lively behavior. "Unleash The Louis at every given moment I say. This wee fella could save humanity Love him," tweeted one fan.

Some fans even pointed out that his parents appear to be just as amused at Louis' antics as we are. "Thank you Louis, you've made my day...it was worth waiting for! William looks like he's trying not to laugh."

While Prince Louis's hilarious comments about King Charles show his cheeky side, the proof is in the pudding with the little one's raucous behavior at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Coronation, and Trooping the Colour.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

It's fairly normal for kids of his age to be restless, cheeky, and unfiltered, but body language experts have also claimed that Prince Louis is more confident and fearless than Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

As time goes on, he'll probably be a bit more behaved at official events but we hope he never loses his confidence and cheeky attitude!