Prince William has a surprising 'kindred spirit' who praises his 'passion' and 'legacy'

The Royal Family might be recognized around the world, but they’re far from the only famous dynasty. Robert Irwin - the son of the late, great conservationist Steve Irwin - has carried on his own family’s legacy with wildlife preservation and awareness.

In doing so, he's also forged a friendship with Prince William and now Robert has dubbed the Prince of Wales a "kindred spirit". He's become an ambassador for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, and he joined the Prince for London Climate Action Week in late June.

One might think the Australian conservationist would be the expert, but, in a touching tribute to the Prince of Wales, Robert told PEOPLE, "[William] knows exactly what's going on. In most conversations I have with His Royal Highness, I learn something."

Continuing to praise William, Robert shared, "It's this genuine sense of passion. I love that passion. Like that's what I seek. I seek out people that feel like kindred spirits, you know? So it's really awesome."

"Prince William has long been a champion for conservation and has often remarked upon how much he's eager to preserve the planet for his children and future generations," says Emma Shacklock, Digital Royal Editor at woman&home. "Robert Irwin shares his commitment and it's clear that they're not only on the same page, but that the younger man is learning from him."

And while a future king and an Australian who likes to wrestle crocodiles might seem an odd pairing, Robert was quick to point out the many parallels between the two.

"I was born and raised and grew up in a family business and a family environment, you know, creating this amazing empire of conservation and a positivity. And there is such a symmetry in what Prince William, the environment that he grew up in, how he traveled so much from such a young age and got to see wildlife around the world."

He added, "I think Prince William is certainly creating an amazing legacy for his kids and for an entire generation to take inspiration from."

Prince William has certainly found a firm friend in Robert, which could explain why he felt comfortable enough to let his guard down, revealing a cheeky sense of humor, teasing his new friend.

Unbeknownst to Irwin, the host of a radio show he was appearing on in the UK played a message from the Prince of Wales where he said, "Good morning, Scott, or should I say G’day, Scott? I know you’ve got the fantastic Robert Irwin on the show this morning, a brilliant ambassador for the Earthshot Prize. Sorry, I can’t be with you both this morning, hoping to catch up with you soon…"

"Just beware, Scott, that Robert likes to pull random terrifying animals and creatures out of his pockets while he’s on anyone’s show and talking to them," he added. "So just watch your back at all times, that a tarantula or something doesn’t suddenly pop onto your desk."

The Prince of Wales also revealed details of this year’s Earthshot Prize during his message. The Earthshot Prize Awards 2025 will be held in South America for the first time, following ceremonies in London, Boston, Singapore and Cape Town and are set to be held on November 5 at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro.