What titles did Prince Andrew lose after his Newsnight interview and when did he step back?

You might be intrigued about what titles Prince Andrew has lost since his Newsnight interview and how long it’s been since he stepped back as a working royal.

Five years after Emily Maitlis’s Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew aired, Netflix’s Scoop, which dramatises this shocking discussion and stars Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell, has likely brought this back to the forefront of people’s minds. The interview aired on BBC Two in November 2019 and saw Emily ask the Duke of York about his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew also vehemently denied allegations that he’d slept with Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

The interview became infamous and the Royal Family faced intense scrutiny, whilst Prince Andrew went on to step back as a working royal. Many viewers might now be wondering what titles Prince Andrew has lost since then and when he took a break from official duties and we have all the details.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

What titles did Prince Andrew lose after his Newsnight interview?

After his Newsnight interview, aired Prince Andrew didn’t lose any titles, though according to The Telegraph, around 50 organisations allegedly removed him as their royal patron. Three years later in 2022 he was stripped of the military honours and titles he used to have, as well as his remaining patronages, and agreed not to use his His Royal Highness title in an official capacity.

At the time it had just been ruled that Virginia Giuffre’s civil case brought against him could go ahead. The case was later settled out of court in February 2022 but was not an admission of guilt. Prince Andrew has always denied any involvement in wrongdoing. In January 2022, it was confirmed in a statement released by Buckingham Palace that his remaining military affiliations and royal patronages were returned to the late Queen Elizabeth, with her “approval”.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

“With the Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement declared, before confirming that “The Duke of York will continue to not undertake any public duties”.

Prince Andrew reportedly lost his titles as Colonel-in-Chief of the Princess Louise Fusiliers of Canada, of the Queen’s York Rangers (1st American Regiment), of the Royal Highland Fusiliers (Canada), of the Royal Irish Regiment and the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He is also no longer Colonel-in-Chief of the Small Arms School Corps, the Yorkshire Regiment and The Royal Lancers or the Royal Colonel of The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, as well as losing several other military positions.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Some of Prince Andrew’s patronages and honorary military titles have been redistributed to working members of the Royal Family. This includes his position as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards which is a role Queen Camilla has succeeded him in since 2022. His title as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Irish Regiment was bestowed upon Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in 2023. Prince Andrew retains his Prince title, his Duke of York title and his service rank of Vice Admiral.

When did Prince Andrew step back from royal duties?

Prince Andrew stepped back as a working royal in November 2019, just days following his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis airing. In his statement announcing his decision, the Duke of York confirmed that he was taking a break from royal duties with Queen Elizabeth’s blessing and that this would be for the “foreseeable future”.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” he declared. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew went on to express how he continues to “unequivocally regret” his “ill-judged association” with Epstein. He added that he “deeply sympathise[s]” with “everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure” and explained that he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”.

Since he stepped back in 2019 the Duke of York has never resumed royal duties, though he does continue to attend certain Royal Family occasions. These are largely personal, private family gatherings like Christmas at Sandringham and Easter at Windsor Castle where he’s often been photographed walking to church to attend services with his family. However, as one of Queen Elizabeth’s children, Prince Andrew also attended her State Funeral in 2022 and was present at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation last year.