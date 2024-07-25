Venus William's burgundy leather jacket and knitted co-ord combination will have you buying deep reds for autumn in no time

Trends come and go, but leather jackets are a cult classic that are forever in fashion, and Venus William's patent leather jacket look offers the perfect way to style this lasting staple.

Not only has she styled this wardrobe go-to excellently, but she has ditched the favoured colour—black—in exchange for a deep burgundy shade. And with the unpredictable state of the weather, it can't hurt investing in a new jacket for your capsule wardrobe.

And if you're wondering what colour suits me, then autumnal shades suit those with warmer or golden skin tones. Wearing earthy tones, such as dark reds, bronzes, and burnt oranges are also extremely in line with the fashion trends of 2024, emanating quiet luxury. Cherry red also featured heavily on the catwalks including Gucci's spring/summer collection by Sabato De Sarno.

Debuting this fabulous seasonal look, she shared a social media post in Milan. The patent leather jacket from The Frankie Shop, and the black knitted trouser and shirt co-ord is designed by the brand Samsøe. She accessorised the look with a cherry red Gucci Jackie Bag and tasseled loafers.

Captioning the post, "Ti amo, Milano" her followers were quick to comment on the look, with one saying, "The burgundy leather jacket looks so fabulous on you".

lookalike House of Sunny Rouge Jacket £139 (was £195) at Flannels In a soft vegan leather, this burgundy bomber jacket is the perfect wardrobe staple for the transitional months. And it's now in the sale with 30%. Get yours before it's too late. exact match Samsøe Saisha Knitted Trousers £160 at End From the Copenhagen based brand Samsøe, these knitted trousers are a great choice if you're looking to recreate that effortlessly cool Scandi street-style. exact match Samsøe Saisha Stripe Knitted Shirt £160 at End Match the trousers with this versatile knitted shirt, wear solo in the warmer months, or layer over a black t-shirt on cooler days. A perfect staple to go with white jeans outfits too.

The thing that really stands out about this look is the colour coordination; her shoes, bag, and jacket are all the same shade of deep brownish red. Plus, this hue is a brilliant alternative to black, which is often a go-to for many people in the transitional months. So if anything is going to convince you to resist the temptation of black outerwear in the cooler months, then this look should. And if burgundy isn't your favourite colour, look for burnt orange or chocolate-toned leather jackets; there are plenty around!

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Writer Amelia Yeomans comments on this look, "When you think of a leather jacket, a statement burgundy hue probably doesn't come to mind - but Venus's look could be the thing to convince you to retire your classic black outerwear."

Then says, "Although deep red tones are typically associated with autumn/winter dressing, this shade provides a beautiful pop of colour that isn't too harsh or statement, and it can be styled with pretty much any colour in your wardrobe year-round. It's an unexpected choice for this time of year, but one that I absolutely love and will be copying for the transitional weather months."

