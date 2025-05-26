Jamie Lee Curtis has made me rethink my favourite leather jacket for summer

I've long been a fan of the classic black biker jacket, but Jamie Lee Curtis' update to this wardrobe favourite is making me rethink my favourite grab-and-go cover-up. One of the most timeless pieces you can invest in, a real leather jacket in particular, only gets better with age.

Spotted attending the Amazon Up Front event in New York City, the actress was wearing a chic fitted white column dress that had an on-trend 90s minimalist vibe, but Curtis's styling of this wardrobe classic was what caught my eye. Rather than opting for accessories in similar hues, she toughened up her outfit with contrasting monochrome accessories, her simple black pointed court shoes, clutch and even her eyeglasses all coordinated to create a pared-back, luxurious look.

However, it was the cool, boxy leather jacket that I can't stop thinking about. One of the best leather jackets I have seen in some time, I loved the fresh take on it here. While biker silhouettes are the norm, this cropped boxy style elevated the casual outerwear to a whole new level.

In soft black leather and featuring cool patch pockets and a classic collar, this style of leather outerwear makes a subtle nod to the french chore jacket but the cropped length gives it a feminine twist and makes it perfect for teaming with your favourite dresses or wide leg trousers.

By finishing above the hip, this style of jacket draws the eye to the natural waist creating a flattering silhouette and highlighting the narrowest point of the torso. The shorter length means it works with every length of dress, from above the knee to longer maxi styles, while the boxy cut is perfect for skimming over curves - wear yours open to create a narrow window that will further accentuate your shape.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This jacket is equally flattering when worn with jeans, trousers or slip skirts - try teaming it with a high rise denim style such as Levi's Ribcage Jeans. The contrasting volume of the jacket's hem will complement the pulled-in waist of your trousers, creating a an hourglass silhouette.

When it comes to styling it with skirts, pair it with a skirt whose waistline sits slightly higher than the hem of the jacket. When styled without a gap between the jacket's hem and the skirt's waistband, your outfit creates a sleek, streamlined look.

Pairing black and white together is a timeless option, with the high contrast creating a dynamic look. Jamie Lee Curtis's outfit is well balanced, thanks to the form-fitting column dress and boxy jacket, which ensure her shape isn't drowned in fabric, but there is lots of interest in the ensemble.

Utilising black accessories to accent the overall outfit is a reminder that while we might see black as safe, contrasting it with another colour can really make your wardrobe staples dynamic.

Whether you're ready to invest in a leather jacket or opt for a cotton style this summer, make sure to add a boxy cropped jacket to your outfit rotations. This versatile piece will look just as great thrown over monochrome dresses as it will teamed with a simple jeans, sandals and t-shirt outfit.