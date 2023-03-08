Why the coronation could see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps rather than Kate Middleton’s

Fans could possibly see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne's footsteps by breaking royal tradition at the coronation...

Why we could see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps. Seen here are Princess Charlotte and Princess Anne at separate occasions
(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images )
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

There’s a special reason why the coronation could see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps rather than Kate Middleton’s. 

With King Charles’ coronation approaching many fans might be wondering which of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren might make an appearance. Perhaps the most likely to be at the ceremony are the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Not only are they high in the royal line of succession, but last year they all made prominent appearances at another huge national event - the Jubilee celebrations. 

And if they are there then the coronation could see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps when it comes to royal crowns. 

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Traditionally royal women wear a crown for the first time on their wedding day and many like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice have stepped out in one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras for their big days. However, this might not be the case for seven-year-old Princess Charlotte if she does attend the coronation. 

During the ceremony, peers of the realm and royals alike are expected to put on their coronets once the King and Queen Consort are crowned. These feature specific designs denoting a certain rank such as Marquess or Duke, or in the case of what’s expected to be Prince William’s coronation crown - the Prince of Wales coronet. As his daughter it’s possible that Princess Charlotte could be seen wearing a coronet if she’s at the coronation. 

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth with Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Rose, acknowledging the cheers of the crowd from the balcony

(Image credit: Bettmann via Getty)

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret both appeared to be wearing coronets on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at King George VI’s coronation and Princess Margaret was also seven at the time, again suggesting that it’s possible.

This would mark her first time wearing a royal crown of any description and would be a stand-out occasion for Princess Charlotte. It would also mean that she would be wearing a crown far earlier in life than many of her royal relatives, including her mom the Princess of Wales. Kate wowed in the Cartier Halo Tiara on her wedding day but never wore a crown prior to this.

There are some exceptions to this apparent royal rule, however, so Princess Charlotte wouldn’t be the first to wear some kind of crown so early. The coronation could see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps as her great-aunt was often pictured wearing tiaras before her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips.

Kate Middleton and Princess Anne wearing tiaras

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It’s also been suggested over the years that Princess Charlotte could potentially one day wear Princess Diana’s Spencer tiara. As per Hello! (opens in new tab), the tiara went on display in 2022 and the description allegedly stated, “The tiara was most recently worn by Celia McCorquodale - niece of the 10th Earl Spencer Charles - at her wedding in the Spring of 2018. The Spencer Tiara is now set to be inherited by Princess Charlotte."

Whether or not this will happen remains to be seen but fans would likely be excited to see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps if she does wear a crown at the coronation. 

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest