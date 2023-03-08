woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a special reason why the coronation could see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps rather than Kate Middleton’s.

If Princess Charlotte attends King Charles’ coronation she could potentially wear a crown for the first time ever.

Royal women typically wear a crown for the first time on their wedding day, though Princess Anne was an exception and often wore tiaras before her marriage.

This royal news comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla gazed into each other's eyes as they cut a cake during a romantic moment on a royal outing.

With King Charles’ coronation approaching many fans might be wondering which of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren might make an appearance. Perhaps the most likely to be at the ceremony are the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Not only are they high in the royal line of succession, but last year they all made prominent appearances at another huge national event - the Jubilee celebrations.

And if they are there then the coronation could see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps when it comes to royal crowns.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Traditionally royal women wear a crown for the first time on their wedding day and many like Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice have stepped out in one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras for their big days. However, this might not be the case for seven-year-old Princess Charlotte if she does attend the coronation.

During the ceremony, peers of the realm and royals alike are expected to put on their coronets once the King and Queen Consort are crowned. These feature specific designs denoting a certain rank such as Marquess or Duke, or in the case of what’s expected to be Prince William’s coronation crown - the Prince of Wales coronet. As his daughter it’s possible that Princess Charlotte could be seen wearing a coronet if she’s at the coronation.

(Image credit: Bettmann via Getty)

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret both appeared to be wearing coronets on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at King George VI’s coronation and Princess Margaret was also seven at the time, again suggesting that it’s possible.

This would mark her first time wearing a royal crown of any description and would be a stand-out occasion for Princess Charlotte. It would also mean that she would be wearing a crown far earlier in life than many of her royal relatives, including her mom the Princess of Wales. Kate wowed in the Cartier Halo Tiara on her wedding day but never wore a crown prior to this.

There are some exceptions to this apparent royal rule, however, so Princess Charlotte wouldn’t be the first to wear some kind of crown so early. The coronation could see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps as her great-aunt was often pictured wearing tiaras before her first marriage to Captain Mark Phillips.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

It’s also been suggested over the years that Princess Charlotte could potentially one day wear Princess Diana’s Spencer tiara. As per Hello! (opens in new tab), the tiara went on display in 2022 and the description allegedly stated, “The tiara was most recently worn by Celia McCorquodale - niece of the 10th Earl Spencer Charles - at her wedding in the Spring of 2018. The Spencer Tiara is now set to be inherited by Princess Charlotte."

Whether or not this will happen remains to be seen but fans would likely be excited to see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps if she does wear a crown at the coronation.