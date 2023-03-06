Prince William’s coronation crown could undergo major mystical switch-up ahead of King Charles’ big day

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William’s coronation crown could possibly undergo a major mystical switch-up ahead of King Charles’ big day.

Prince William is expected to follow tradition and wear the Prince of Wales coronet during King Charles’ coronation ceremony in May.

If he does then it would make sense if it underwent a big change due to a Zodiac-themed design element personalized for King Charles.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras might be magnificent but fans are set to see some equally special crowns as King Charles’ coronation day draws near. If she and Prince Harry do accept their recent invitation to the ceremony, we could see Meghan Markle wear two crowns and Princess Charlotte could be honored with a crown too. Though it’s not just royal women attending who are expected to wear crowns.

Prince William and other men from the immediate and extended Royal Family will likely wear them during the occasion. However, Prince William’s coronation crown could undergo a huge change to update a certain design detail.

For previous coronations including Queen Elizabeth’s in 1953 peers of the realm and royals alike wore coronets. These have different designs according to rank such as Duke or Earl and during a coronation it’s understood that these are put on by the male attendees once St Edward’s Crown is placed on the head of the King. The peeresses of the realm will instead apparently wait until the Queen Consort is crowned before doing so.

Prince William is first in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) and so would likely wear the existing Prince of Wales coronet for the occasion. This was the one worn by King Charles when he was invested as Prince of Wales in 1969. The fabulous piece was designed by Louis Osman and is crafted from 24 carat gold, with 4 Crosses Patées and 4 Fleur-de-Lis for the child of the Sovereign made from a nugget of Welsh gold.

As per the Royal Collection Trust (opens in new tab), the Prince of Wales coronet is “reinforced” with platinum and decorated with both diamonds and emeralds. But these aren’t the only special details and as well as the orb on top being engraved with the insignia of the Prince of Wales, there is also a constellation arranged out of 13 diamonds that’s very personal to King Charles.

It’s this which might be updated if it does become Prince William’s coronation crown as the constellation on it is Scorpio. This is King Charles’ star sign as he was born in November whilst Prince William was born in June and is a Gemini.

Given changes are already being made to Queen Camilla’s coronation crown, who knows if royal jewelers could change the constellation on this crown. It would certainly be a lovely personalized touch, especially as Prince William has yet to wear it since becoming Prince of Wales and the coronation would be the first time and it would make a big statement.

Last month Prince William discussed his tricky new challenge as he revealed during a visit to Wales that he’s “working on” learning Welsh.

"I have been saying bore da [good morning] and shwmae [hi there] all day," he reportedly declared. "I'm working on my repertoire."