The reason there's a 'massive fight' between Prince George and Charlotte 'most mornings', revealed by Prince William
Prince William once explained why Prince George and Charlotte used to 'fight' in the mornings and he came up with a simple solution
The reason there’s often a "massive fight" between Prince George and Charlotte "most mornings" was once revealed by Prince William.
Over the years fans have been treated to so many adorable insights into the bond between Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. From cheeky interactions like Prince Louis blowing out his sister’s candle at the Together at Christmas carol service last year, to them excitedly chatting and smiling on the balcony at Trooping the Colour, it’s clear the siblings are very close. However, all siblings bicker every now and then and according to Prince William there’s often a “massive fight” between Prince George and Charlotte in the Wales household.
Speaking in an episode of Apple Fitness + series Time to Walk in 2021 the Prince of Wales explained that music is a huge passion his children share, but they don’t see eye-to-eye on songs. So much so, that their determination to have their own choice of music played apparently leads to frequent arguments.
"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music. Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," the future King explained.
He then went on to share the solution he implemented to minimise this, revealing that he has to "basically prioritise" that on one day someone gets to choose the music and then someone else takes a turn on another day.
Prince William said, "So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamour for the music."
At the time Prince William made these remarks his third child, Prince Louis, was only three years old. It seems he was just eager to get involved, rather than arguing for his favourite tunes to be played.
"One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There's a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up," Prince William continued. "Charlotte particularly is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing."
Since Prince William revealed the reason there was often a "massive fight" between Prince George and Charlotte it’s possible that the bickering has stopped, thanks to him deciding they should take turns. Although now Prince Louis is older they will perhaps be having to adjust their morning routine at Adelaide Cottage to ensure he gets a say in the music too.
During his time in Singapore at the Earthshot Prize Awards last year Prince of Wales reportedly told US band One Republic, who performed at the ceremony, that Prince Louis is a huge fan.
"I can't thank you enough. You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible," he is understood to have said. "Louis, my youngest, loves your songs."
Meanwhile, Prince George supposedly enjoys a slightly different genre of music. As per the Daily Mail, the Prince of Wales spoke with people during a walkabout over the coronation weekend and Caroline Mulvihill - a member of the Rock Choir - later claimed to PA that she’d been told Prince George likes listening to a bit of rock music.
"We were talking about the kind of music we do in Rock Choir and Will was telling us in their household they have a very diverse music taste and George is very much into AC/DC and Led Zeppelin," she declared.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
