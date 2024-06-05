The Kate Middleton-approved rule that George, Charlotte and Louis stick to at playtime might surprise you

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are said to have to stick to one rather surprising rule set out by their nanny when it comes to playtime - and we bet Kate Middleton is happy about it.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's three children's life growing up in the royal spotlight is undeniably different to most little ones of the same age. While Kate and William reportedly like to keep things as normal as possible for the children at Adelaide Cottage, being second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession means their childhoods have a stark contrast to most.

One key element that plays a part in the raising of George, Charlotte and Louis is the Wales family nanny, Maria Borrallo.

Maria is a Norland Nanny trained at the coveted Norland College in Bath and has worked for the family since Prince George was a baby. And she reportedly has some particular rules she likes the trio of young royals to follow when it comes to playtime.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nanny expert and author of Nanny in a Book, Louise Heren, explained that despite the Wales kids never failing to look spotless for public appearances, getting messy is encouraged in their downtime.

Speaking to Hello!, Helen explained, "There will be lots and lots of outdoor play…Lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening.

"Yes, you are getting mucky with your hands in the soil. If it is tipping it down, they will still go out."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £7.79 at Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

The Princess of Wales certainly must approve of Maria's rule, as she has spoken out in the past on how important she thinks time spent outside is for children and how much it shaped her own childhood.

Appearing on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2020, Kate reminisced on time spent outdoors with the Middletons when she was little, saying, "As children, we spent a lot of time outside, and it's something I'm really passionate about.

"I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying foundations," she added, going on to express her hopes that particularly special memories of the outdoors are what her own children will go on to cherish.

"That's what I would want them to remember, those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember."