We're surprised Meghan Markle just wore an £18 spring knit - and even more surprised it's still in stock

Since she now lives across the pond in the Californian sunshine you might think Meghan Markle has no need for knitwear anymore - but you’d be wrong. We certainly need it throughout spring in the UK and the Duchess recently wore a cosy cable knit jumper from GAP as she cooked at home.

We saw a glimpse of the £18 knit in a video shared by the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram. It showed her making a version of her grandma’s banana pudding recipe and she looked casual but still very put-together in this jumper and the matching trousers.

The jumper had a classic crewneck and long sleeves. Running all over it was the traditional cable knit detailing and although GAP also makes this in grey, the royal chose the cream tone.

Shop Meghan Markle's Jumper

Exact Match GAP Cream CashSoft Cable Knit Jumper Was £45, Now £18 at GAP Meghan's jumper is currently reduced to just £18 and it looks so cosy. It has a relaxed, oversized cut, but if you want it to be more fitted, GAP recommends sizing down by one to two sizes. The jumper falls to the hip and you can wear this as a top or as part of a loungewear look. Style Match GAP Grey CashSoft Cable Knit Jumper Was £45, Now £18 at GAP If you love the look of the Duchess' knitwear but prefer slightly darker colours from a practical point of view, then it also comes in grey. This soft tone is gorgeous and would look great with blue or white denim as well as with grey knitted trousers. H&M Cream Cable Knit Jumper £32.99 at H&M This creamy-white loose-fit jumper has a cable knit pattern like Meghan's, as well as dropped shoulders and long, wide sleeves. The ribbed neckline, cuffs and hem are very classic too. Wear with the matching white trousers from H&M or throw on with jeans or a slip skirt to switch things up.

Shop Knitted Trousers

Zara Ecru Ribbed Knitted Trousers £25.99 at Zara High-waisted and elasticated, these knitted trousers are comfy and easy-to-wear around the house. You could also elevate them if you're heading out to run errands by wearing them with smarter shoes like loafers or ballet flats and adding a trench over the top. They have seamless hems and are made from ribbed fabric. H&M Light Grey Cable Knit Trousers £37.99 at H&M The grey version of Meghan's trousers is out of stock at GAP and these H&M ones are a great option if you want to recreate a similar look. Wear with a grey jumper for a matching ensemble, or style with a simple black or white T-shirt and trainers. H&M Cream Cable Knit Trousers £37.99 at H&M Sadly, Meghan's cable knit trousers are out of stock on GAP, but these H&M ones have a similar design and feel. The waist is elasticated and the wide, straight legs end in ribbed hems. Style with a cream cable knit jumper and you've got yourself a chic at-home outfit.

Meghan loves wearing white, cream and ecru so we’re not surprised she went for this one. Neutral hues like this are the easiest to style as you don’t have to worry about colour clashing.

The cream version of her jumper is also very versatile as you could wear it with jeans or a skirt as a date night outfit, or as a loungewear top. The Duchess paired her jumper with GAP wide-leg cable knit trousers which definitely felt more loungy.

These are sadly out of stock so we’re shocked - and more than a little relieved - that the jumper is still available at this discounted price. Together they made a gorgeous co-ord when Meghan wants to be comfy and feel chic at home.

(Image credit: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

Both the jumper and trousers are made from a breathable cotton blend and have an oversized fit. Even at full price (£45) the knit is a very affordable option to have in your wardrobe and although Meghan tends to wear more investment items now, it’s clear she hasn’t lost her love for high-street shopping if the design is just right.

It’s always interesting to see what the royals wear when they’re in the privacy of their own homes and the Duchess of Sussex’s GAP casualwear is inexpensive but also in-keeping with her signature style. She stuck to the timeless designs and neutral colours she loves so much.

If we were wearing this knitted co-ord outside of the house we’d slip on our white trainers or ballet flats and add a belted trench coat over the top to elevate it slightly more.

Although we didn’t see if Meghan was wearing shoes in her video, it’s likely she was barefoot since she was in her own kitchen.

This recent post came just a few days after the Duchess’ new lifestyle brand, As Ever, launched. In the lead-up to this she shared another video of her making jam in her kitchen in Le Creuset dishes.

Meghan wasn’t wearing her GAP set in this video, but her outfit was once again very cosy-casual. It consisted of a white sweatshirt with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows, and blue skinny jeans.

Whether it was intentional or not, the Duchess of Sussex's clothes tied in with her kitchen's stunning blue and white colour scheme.