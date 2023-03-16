The big event Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could attend before the coronation as a ‘very clever way’ to prepare them

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a big event Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could attend before King Charles’ coronation and it could be part of a “very clever way” to prepare them.

Just a month before His Majesty’s coronation we could see the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children attending another family occasion.

If they do it would be Prince Louis’ first time doing so and this could all be a “clever” way to introduce them all to public life.

It might not yet be known exactly which immediate and extended Royal Family members will definitely be attending King Charles’ coronation ceremony on May 6, but if any of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren are predicted to be there it’s the Wales children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are high up in the royal line of succession but they haven’t been glimpsed in public since Christmas Day 2022. However, that could be about to change ahead of the coronation.

There’s another family event the Wales children could attend first as the Easter Sunday service is a big occasion for the royals. Last year Prince William and Kate Middleton took Prince George (then 8) and Princess Charlotte (then 6) to the service for the first time and it’s possible Prince Louis could make his debut in 2023.

The Royal Family’s arrival and departure on Easter Sunday 2022 was photographed just like the walk to church on Christmas Day. Four-year-old Prince Louis was finally deemed old enough to undertake this similar occasion last year. With this in mind and given his fifth birthday is a few weeks after, he might be considered ready to join the royals on Easter Sunday on April 9.

Facing the cameras at Easter might be a gentler way to ease Prince George, Charlotte and Louis back into public life and help to prepare them for the attention that will surround the coronation.

We’ve already seen Prince William and Kate slowly introducing their children to events. Prince George’s first time at a prominent public occasion with just his parents were Euro 2020 soccer matches.

Speaking at the time The Sunday Times’ Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah expressed her belief to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat (opens in new tab) that this was a “clever” approach.

"It was a very clever way of introducing him to public duties at such a young age because this is an official duty for Prince George at the age of seven,” she explained. "It's lovely and happy and there's a lot of emotion. Getting him used to big crowds and knowing that he is being watched by millions of people - it's quite a clever way of doing it."

Although the Easter Sunday service isn’t an official duty in the same way it is nonetheless public and photographed. Since the kids haven’t appeared with the royals since December, it could perhaps be a more low-key way of preparing them.

It could possibly help them feel more ready for the camera presence at the coronation without being overwhelming, especially for Prince Louis who hasn’t attended as many occasions. The Easter Sunday service is an event Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could attend before the coronation that’s surrounded by family and feels more comfortable. Either way, fans will no doubt be hoping to see them over the coronation weekend at some point.