The big event Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could attend before the coronation as a ‘very clever way’ to prepare them

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
There’s a big event Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could attend before King Charles’ coronation and it could be part of a “very clever way” to prepare them.  

It might not yet be known exactly which immediate and extended Royal Family members will definitely be attending King Charles’ coronation ceremony on May 6, but if any of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren are predicted to be there it’s the Wales children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are high up in the royal line of succession but they haven’t been glimpsed in public since Christmas Day 2022. However, that could be about to change  ahead of the coronation.

There’s another family event the Wales children could attend first as the Easter Sunday service is a big occasion for the royals. Last year Prince William and Kate Middleton took Prince George (then 8) and Princess Charlotte (then 6) to the service for the first time and it’s possible Prince Louis could make his debut in 2023.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Easter Matins Service

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Gilbert-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Royal Family’s arrival and departure on Easter Sunday 2022 was photographed just like the walk to church on Christmas Day. Four-year-old Prince Louis was finally deemed old enough to undertake this similar occasion last year. With this in mind and given his fifth birthday is a few weeks after, he might be considered ready to join the royals on Easter Sunday on April 9.

Facing the cameras at Easter might be a gentler way to ease Prince George, Charlotte and Louis back into public life and help to prepare them for the attention that will surround the coronation. 

We’ve already seen Prince William and Kate slowly introducing their children to events. Prince George’s first time at a prominent public occasion with just his parents were Euro 2020 soccer matches. 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, celebrate the win in the UEFA EURO 2020

(Image credit: Photo by JOHN SIBLEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking at the time The Sunday Times’ Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah expressed her belief to True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat (opens in new tab) that this was a “clever” approach.

"It was a very clever way of introducing him to public duties at such a young age because this is an official duty for Prince George at the age of seven,” she explained. "It's lovely and happy and there's a lot of emotion. Getting him used to big crowds and knowing that he is being watched by millions of people - it's quite a clever way of doing it."

Although the Easter Sunday service isn’t an official duty in the same way it is nonetheless public and photographed. Since the kids haven’t appeared with the royals since December, it could perhaps be a more low-key way of preparing them. 

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Christmas Day service

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

It could possibly help them feel more ready for the camera presence at the coronation without being overwhelming, especially for Prince Louis who hasn’t attended as many occasions. The Easter Sunday service is an event Prince George, Charlotte and Louis could attend before the coronation that’s surrounded by family and feels more comfortable. Either way, fans will no doubt be hoping to see them over the coronation weekend at some point.  

