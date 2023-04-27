We're obsessed with Princess Mary of Denmark's versatile shirt dress

Princess Mary of Denmark stepped out in a blue and white striped shirt dress as she set sail on a traditional Fijian vessel and met with the Prime Minister of Fiji during her visit to the country.

Princess Mary of Denmark looked effortlessly stunning as she stepped out in a gorgeous striped shirt dress during her visit to Fiji.

The royal added her own touch to the long dress with toned down accessories and gold jewelry.

Princess Mary of Denmark has been spotted in a whole host of gorgeous looks throughout her current royal tour of Fiji. From her stunning khaki skirt with crisp white shirt combo that gave her a unique dressed-down look, to the colorful maxi skirt that proves boho chic is back, the royal has caught our attention for her stylish choices.

Her latest look is no different. Princess Mary was spotted taking in the glorious views on board a traditional Fijian boat before she met with the Prime Minister of Fiji. For the nautical occasion, Mary opted for one of the best shirt dresses we've seen in a while - a chic blue and white striped version, which she cinched at the waist with a pale tan belt and paired the look with dainty ballet flats with scalloped edges.

To combat the sea winds, she wore her brunette hair in a thick side braid and accessorized with oversized, square-framed sunglasses. After her sea excursion, Mary swapped her comfortable flats for a pair of open-toe, nude heels before meeting with Fiji's Prime Minister.

The nautical look was the perfect outfit for Princess Mary's engagement. The royal boarded a traditional Fijian boat with the sentimental name Uto ni Yalo, which translates to Heart of the Spirit. Mary spent her time on the boat learning about how it's being used to revive and sustain traditional Fijian canoe building, sailing, and navigational knowledge, skills, and customs.

The shirt dress Mary opted for is the Disordinata Striped Cotton Shirt Dress by Italian brand Stella Jean (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, Princess Mary's shirt dress is no longer available but the simplicity of the style and the demand for timeless casual pieces means there are plenty of similar styles available from both high street and luxury brands alike. Whether you’re looking for a high-end piece to add to your closet or you’re after something a little more thrifty for a summer holiday, there’s a whole host of pieces to choose from.

To finish off the elegant look, Mary accessorized with a variety of delicate jewelry pieces including a pair of teardrop earrings with precious gemstone detailing, a thick gold cuff on her left wrist, and two more delicate chain-linked gold bracelets on the other.

As she has for the majority of her visit to Fiji, Mary kept her makeup minimal for the day. Her dewy skin base was paired with a subtle pink nude lip, a slight hint of smudged brown eyeliner, and a thin layer of mascara.