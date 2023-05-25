Kate Middleton's unexpected food love that Queen Camilla can't stand

There is one particularly divisive food that Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton are certainly not on the same page about.

Kate Middleton's unexpected food love is one that Queen Camilla is definitely not a fan of.

The Princess of Wales admitted that she's partial to a kidney dinner earlier this year, with the new Queen Consort previously revealing she's anti-offal.

While Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla have no doubt enjoyed plenty of delicious meals whipped up by the best royal chefs over the years, they aren't in agreement on one particularly divisive food.

Having revealed her favorite 'fuss-free' meal that is so unroyal but so relatable, Camilla admitted that she's not a fan of offal, during a foodie chat with her son, Tom Parker Bowles for You magazine last year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After admitting that she "can't bear" peppers "raw or cooked", Camilla said, "I’m not a fan of offal either, aside from very good liver."

However, the Princess of Wales surprised royal fans earlier this year when she opened up on her love of kidneys, during a chat with a 109-year-old on a special engagement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making a visit to the Oxford House Nursing Home back in February, Princess Catherine got chatting with resident Nora, who told Kate that her favorite foods were "kidneys and Brussels sprouts".

"Oh, kidneys!" Catherine exclaimed, adding, "I love kidneys too!"

Along with enjoying a kidney or two, Princess Catherine is thought to keep her diet nutritious, fresh, and healthy in order to fuel her active lifestyle and keep in shape.

With Kate and William known to be big sushi fans for when it's time for a healthy takeout dinner, mom-of-three Catherine is reported to enjoy hearty porridge and nutrient-packed smoothies in the mornings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to lunch, Kate is believed to keep things green with superfood salads, with watermelon, cucumber, and feta salad said to be a favorite.

For dinner, roast chicken is reportedly a go-to in the Wales household, with Kate regularly making pizza and pasta for the kids.

When it comes to Kate and William treating themselves, the pair previously shared their love of Indian takeout food, with a curry in front of the TV the order of the evening when it's time to unwind.