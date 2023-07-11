Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto proves quiet luxury is still going strong with subtle shirt at Wimbledon

Lady Sarah Chatto nailed the quiet luxury look during her recent Wimbledon appearance.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament is currently taking place in London and has attracted celebrities and members of the Royal Family to its green grounds.

One of the many guests at today's tennis matches was Lady Sarah Chatto.

On July 11, Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel Chatto were among the attendees at Wimbledon this week as the pair attended day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Lady Sarah Chatto looked fantastic as she nailed the quiet luxury trend that has become one of the most popular summer fashion trends of 2023. Sarah wore a crisp white shirt with delicate dark brown stripes and a white t-shirt underneath as an additional layer. The shirt looked expensive and perfectly ironed as the royal looked elegant and poised as she enjoyed the matches of the day.

Lady Chatto's quiet luxury look was completed by her pair of silver earring studs and her loosely tied-back brown locks that created an effortlessly put-together look on the royal.

While it's unclear where exactly the royal bought this shirt, there are a number of different brands that are selling similar looks which are perfect for those trying to emulate this look.

For a casual classy look pair with straight-leg blue or black jeans and white trainers. For a more sophisticated style, pair with a mid-length or long skirt and a pair of wedge espadrilles for an elevated summer ensemble.

For those who can't quite remember how Lady Chatto is related to the royals, she is one of the key members of the extended Royal Family.

Sarah is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret. Princess Margaret married Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon, and the pair had two children, Sarah and David. The siblings are the only maternal first cousins of King Charles III and his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.