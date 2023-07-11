This year's Wimbledon Royal Box featured some very important guests and the sentiment behind their invitation is just too sweet

The Wimbledon Royal Box featured some special guests this year as some important individuals visited the Centre Court at Wimbledon.

The Royal Family invited some special guests to attend Wimbledon this week.

The special guests were the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards who were invited to the tennis tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

In other royal news, Steal Queen Letizia's style as hundreds of smart white trousers hit the sale today and we're obsessed with her embroidered coral top too!

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, Military personnel including Members of 1st Battalion, were invited by the Royal Family to enjoy the royal box on day six of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

These soldiers played a particularly key role last year during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The group of men acted as pallbearers for Her Majesty and carried the Queen's coffin in Windsor.

Their attendance was announced to Wimbledon viewers as presenter Clare Balding revealed, "Alongside the Royal Box, we are also particularly proud this year to welcome and thank the team of 11 members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards who so nobly acted as pallbearers at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II." According to The Independent, Clare then added, “And to the Ensign for the escort of Her Majesty’s procession in London who carried the Queen’s company color, the Royal Standard of the regiment, for Her Majesty’s funeral in Windsor.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An invitation to sit in the Royal Box was a lovely way to pay thanks to these men, but this isn't the only accolade the eight pallbearers have recently received.

The soldiers were awarded the silver Royal Victorian Medal in March this year. This award is a King's gift and is given independently from Downing Street to those who have served the monarch or Royal Family in a personal way. The award was given in recognition of the important role these men played in the Queen's final send off.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tennis tournament at Wimbledon will continue for the next week and many members of the Royal Family are expected to make an appearance. Already, the Princess of Wales has made an appearance in a stunning mint and white ensemble as Kate took inspiration from Princess Diana's 80s style for her first look at Wimbledon.

Prince George couldn’t join Kate Middleton for her first appearance at Wimbledon 2023, but there are hopes that Goerge or his sister Princess Charlotte might be making their first Wimbledon appearance this summer with their tennis-loving mother. However, we may have to wait until later in the week as the tennis tournament heats up at the Royal Family typically prefer to make an appearance at the London-based games, later into the two-week-long tournament. This is when the action really heats up and tennis fans across the world are glued to their screens.