Steal Queen Letizia's style as hundreds of smart white trousers hit the sale today and we're obsessed with her embroidered coral top too!

Queen Letizia's smart white trousers were the perfect summer look as the Queen stepped out in a crisp red and white ensemble in Madrid.

Queen Letizia of Spain was in Madrid on Monday, July 10, as she attended several audiences at Zarzuela Palace.

For this engagement, Her Majesty looked wonderful as she stepped out in a clean and crisp pair of white trousers.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked incredible on Monday, July 10, as she stepped out in Madrid. The Queen wore a pair of crisp white trousers with a pleat at the front as a cut-off straight-leg chino style. The Queen matched her trousers to her espadrille wedges from Margrit Shoes.

If you are looking for a similar pair of white trousers for the summer, there are a number of stores that currently have white trousers in their sales. In particular, Amazon Prime Day deals feature several pairs of trousers just like Letizia's.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ESPRIT Women's Jeans (£29.00) $34.00| Amazon Prime Day These Espirit trousers are made from 99% cotton to 1% elastane. These trousers are machine washable and feature a standard straight-leg look.

iChosy Women's Pull On Barely Bootcut Stretch Dress Pants (£23.20) $20.59 |Amazon These pants feature a barely slim-fit bootcut leg, Real/Functional slant front pockets, faux back pockets, front and back belt loops. Pull-On style mid-rise with comfortable elasticized waist, no zipper, no buttons and no snaps.

The Queen also wore an embroidered shirt in coral-red from the Ukrainian brand Etnodim. This bohemian-style coral-red shirt features blouson sleeves, a collarless high v-neck style, and floral detailing around the neck and sleeves. This was the perfect pairing with the white trousers and softened the Queen's stylish outfit for her busy day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women's embroidery shirt with floral Obriy Red $148.00 | Etnodim This is the exact shirt worn by the Queen. This shirt features a V-shape neckline shirt, with blouson sleeves that are elasticated at the bottom. The red shirt features delicate embroidered floral patterns and is made from cotton.

Embroidered shirt in linen blend red £27.50 | Monsoon Infuse statement art into your summer wardrobe with this shirt. Created in a linen and cotton blend, it makes for a cool and comfortable fit. It's embroidered with a bohemian floral design to the front and arms, with a button-down fastening and gentle ruching for pretty detail. Red

At the moment, we are loving Queen Letizia's style and we can't get enough of her versatile ensembles. Just a few days ago on July 7, Queen Letizia of Spain’s white waistcoat and chic A-line skirt was the bold combination that we are desperate to replicate this summer season.