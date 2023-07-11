Jennifer Lopez's secret to perfect brows revealed - and it's on sale!

Jennifer Lopez's favorite eyebrow product comes from the one and only Anastasia Beverly Hills.

We're massive JLo fans here at woman&home, so needless to say we're all ears whenever she drops secrets to looking so fabulous. From Jennifer Lopez's glowing skin to Jennifer Lopez's fitness routine - we just can't get enough.

When it comes to her perfectly chiselled brows, the star uses one product that she just cannot live without. The product in question, Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz, is an absolute wonder and the good news is - it's 30% off for Amazon Prime Day!

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, was $25 , now $17.50 | Amazon Ever worry about your eyebrows looking a bit OTT? Well this is the product that will give you the manicured, defined, yet natural eyebrows of your dreams. Available in 12 shades, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is an ultra-slim retractable pencil that is the perfect ratio of color and wax. The Fine pencil means you can easily imitate natural-looking eyebrow hairs and the spoolie end blends your beautiful brows for a truly beautiful result.

JLo dropped the information on her skincare and beauty routine in a conversation with Vogue.

Starting from the ground up, she walked the publication through her routine - beginning with her skincare. Using products from her own beauty line JLo Beauty. “I’ve always had a very simple skin-care routine," she told Vogue, "and JLo Beauty was very much about that.”

Star products from her beauty line including That Big Screen SPF Moisturizer ( was $55 , now $44) are also featured in the Amazon Prime Day sale - with 20% off the regular price.

For the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer, there are two key elements to her radiance that go far beyond products and that cannot be bought - rest and happiness.

“Because you can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you’re unhappy, if your skin’s not healthy…you can’t cover it up,” she said sagely.

JLO BEAUTY That JLo Essentials Kit was $85 now $68 | Amazon If you're interested in trying out JLo's skincare range, now is the time to splurge as it's all 20% off! This essentials kit includes Serum, Cleanser, Cream, and Broad Spectrum SPF. These star products, according to the star, are the key to her enviable glow. We'll take 10!

Never has a truer word been said and there's no denying that the legendary singer, actor, and businesswoman projects the kind of happiness that one could only dream of.

As well as being a proud mom-of-twins, her fairytale romance with her husband Ben Affleck has been giving fans all over the world the feels - as well as hope that true love will always find you.

The pair reunited after decades apart, finally walked down the aisle, and blended their families with great success. Now if that kind of joy doesn't make you glow - we don't know what will.