Jennifer Lopez's secret to perfect brows revealed - and it's on sale!
Jennifer Lopez's favorite eyebrow-enhancing product comes from a brand beloved by legions of A-list celebrities like Oprah and Heidi Klum
Jennifer Lopez's favorite eyebrow product comes from the one and only Anastasia Beverly Hills.
We're massive JLo fans here at woman&home, so needless to say we're all ears whenever she drops secrets to looking so fabulous. From Jennifer Lopez's glowing skin to Jennifer Lopez's fitness routine - we just can't get enough.
When it comes to her perfectly chiselled brows, the star uses one product that she just cannot live without. The product in question, Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz, is an absolute wonder and the good news is - it's 30% off for Amazon Prime Day!
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz,
was $25, now $17.50 | Amazon
Ever worry about your eyebrows looking a bit OTT? Well this is the product that will give you the manicured, defined, yet natural eyebrows of your dreams. Available in 12 shades, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is an ultra-slim retractable pencil that is the perfect ratio of color and wax. The Fine pencil means you can easily imitate natural-looking eyebrow hairs and the spoolie end blends your beautiful brows for a truly beautiful result.
JLo dropped the information on her skincare and beauty routine in a conversation with Vogue.
Starting from the ground up, she walked the publication through her routine - beginning with her skincare. Using products from her own beauty line JLo Beauty. “I’ve always had a very simple skin-care routine," she told Vogue, "and JLo Beauty was very much about that.”
Star products from her beauty line including That Big Screen SPF Moisturizer (
was $55, now $44) are also featured in the Amazon Prime Day sale - with 20% off the regular price.
For the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer, there are two key elements to her radiance that go far beyond products and that cannot be bought - rest and happiness.
“Because you can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you’re unhappy, if your skin’s not healthy…you can’t cover it up,” she said sagely.
JLO BEAUTY That JLo Essentials Kit
was $85 now $68 | Amazon
If you're interested in trying out JLo's skincare range, now is the time to splurge as it's all 20% off! This essentials kit includes Serum, Cleanser, Cream, and Broad Spectrum SPF. These star products, according to the star, are the key to her enviable glow. We'll take 10!
Never has a truer word been said and there's no denying that the legendary singer, actor, and businesswoman projects the kind of happiness that one could only dream of.
As well as being a proud mom-of-twins, her fairytale romance with her husband Ben Affleck has been giving fans all over the world the feels - as well as hope that true love will always find you.
The pair reunited after decades apart, finally walked down the aisle, and blended their families with great success. Now if that kind of joy doesn't make you glow - we don't know what will.
Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.
She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.
Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.
Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.
-
-
King Charles’ sign of equality with Queen Camilla as he ensured special privilege was granted for royal occasion
King Charles’ sign of equality with Queen Camilla came during Royal Ascot 2023 and some fans might not have noticed...
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Looking for a new summer read? These are the books the woman&home team are buying on Amazon Prime Day
We've rounded up all the best book deals on Amazon, so you can enjoy up to 60% off on a new read
By Hannah Holway • Published
-
Best Amazon Prime Day book deals 2023: The cheapest prices available across genres
We've rounded up all the best book deals on Amazon, so you can enjoy up to 60% off on a new read
By Hannah Holway • Published
-
Kate Middleton pairs white lace Wimbledon dress with the cutest Anya Hindmarch wicker clutch bag and we're obsessed
Kate Middleton's wicker clutch bag was the perfect summer accessory when the Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon back in 2014
By Laura Harman • Published
-
51 Amazon must-haves that the woman&home team will be buying on Prime Day
These are the Amazon must-haves that the woman&home team swear by - and lots of them are reduced in early Prime Day deals
By Kenedee Fowler • Last updated
-
The best Amazon Christmas gift ideas with next day delivery for last minute shoppers
Our guide to the best Amazon Christmas gift ideas for everyone on your list, from AirPods to a pair of Dr. Martens
By Kenedee Fowler • Published
-
Prime Day alcohol deals 2022 - from gin to whiskey, the best bargains to snap up for your at-home bar
Restock your booze cabinet with these fantastic Prime Day alcohol deals—because it's always 5 o'clock somewhere
By Kate McCusker • Last updated
-
Is Prime Day only for members? Everything you need to know about accessing Amazon deals during Prime Day
Prime Day is an opportunity to get unbeatable value with Amazon Prime Day deals: Everything you need to know about the yearly shopping event
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Criminal Minds leaves Netflix - here's where you can watch it now
The beloved crime drama series Criminal Minds has left Netflix and fans are devastated, here's how to watch Criminal Minds elsewhere
By Laura Harman • Published
-
How to watch Outlander from anywhere in the world - yes, even the UK
Fans of the popular historical drama, Outlander, have been struggling to find keep up with all its seasons outside of the US
By Emma Dooney • Published