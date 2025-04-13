The eye cream Reese Witherspoon uses to banish 'concealer creasing' and puffiness was already a bargain - now it's on sale

The inexpensive eye cream Reese Witherspoon uses to reduce puffiness, dark circles and creases in her concealer is even more affordable than usual today.

We love it when celebrities use high street and affordable products in their beauty routines, allowing us to get in on the action with recommendations we can easily get our hands on. From the bargain SPF Eva Longoria 'loves' to Gillian Anderson's £10 setting spray, you don't always have to splash out to get celeb-approved results.

Reese Witherspoon's go-to eye cream might be one of the most purse-friendly celebrity beauty picks we've come across.

The actress's makeup artist has confirmed that Reese uses The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream, which is one of the best eye creams for dark circles on the market.

Usually retailing at an incredible £9.99, it's now even cheaper thanks to an Amazon price slash.

Shop Reese Witherspoon's Eye Cream

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream
The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream

Reese has long been a fan of the under-eye reviver and her makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, is open on Instagram about the products she uses to create the star's radiant looks.

The cream's multi-tasking, lightweight and fast-absorbing formula means it's ideal for every day, worn alone or under makeup. The addition of caffeine in the energy-boosting formula helps to rejuvenate the delicate skin under the eyes and brighten the look of dark circles over time.

The caffeine also helps to relieve water retention, which is a major cause of under-eye puffiness. And if that wasn't enough, peptides work to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Take notes from Reese and Kelsey - prepping your under eyes for makeup with an ultra-hydrating eye cream with allow your best concealers to glide on and blend out effortlessly.

Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer for woman&home, says "Eye creams are ideal if you find that your concealer becomes patchy throughout the day or collects in creases and dry areas, as they offer long-lasting hydration.

"Like the best eyeshadow primers, they also prep your under eye and create a base for your concealers to grip onto. Though I would recommend allowing for your chosen eye creams to absorb first before applying your complexion products - to prevent them from pilling or separating."

