The SPF Eva Longoria 'loves' because it feels 'like a moisturiser' is just £10 this week

Image of Eva Longoria smiling with brunette undone updo and wearing a white blazer, on a pink watercolour background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain / Staff)
Working to protect the skin from UV rays, while also boosting hydration, brightening and minimising the appearance of fine lines, this A-lister approved SPF is currently marked down by half price.

Sunscreens and facial SPF's tend to boast rich formulas that take a length of time to absorb into the skin, leave behind white casts or cause makeup to pill. However, there are options now available on the market with lightweight formulas that cater to a variety of skin types, including the best sunscreens for oily skin or the best sunscreens for sensitive skin.

We've taken plenty of notes of Longoria's beauty recommendations in the past, whether that be Eva Longoria's serum or her mascara for voluminous lashes at the Oscars. So, when we discovered her go-to SPF boasts an affordable price tag and skincare benefits, we knew we were onto a winner. Oh, and did we mention that it's currently in the Amazon Spring Sale with an impressive 50% discount?

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical SPF 50+ Invisible UV Fluid
Get 50% off now
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical SPF 50+ Invisible UV Fluid: was £19.99 now £9.99 at Amazon

This week, you can snap up the SPF Eva Longoria relies on each and every day for half of its usual retail price, meaning you can nab a bottle for less than £10.

View Deal

The lightweight SPF that Eva Longoria swears by

Having amassed over 2,500 reviews on Amazon alone and averaging an impressive 4.5 star rating, it's clear that this SPF is a popular choice amongst many - including Longoria. Some shoppers even describe the product as 'wonderful', with a lightweight formula that 'soaks in like a moisturiser' and 'keeps skin hydrated'.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Clinical SPF 50+ Invisible UV FluidEva Longoria's SPF
L'Oréal Paris
Revitalift Clinical SPF 50+ Invisible UV Fluid

RRP: £19.99

Offering SPF 50 broad protection from UVA and UVB rays, this lightweight fluid formula effortlessly absorbs into the skin without leaving a greasy film behind. This gem also boasts skincare benefits, such as minimising the appearance of pores, fine lines and dark spots. Not to mention, it's both sweat-proof and waterproof, which makes it the perfect addition to your everyday routine - whether you're sitting poolside or running daily errands.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Longoria gave a rare sneak peek into her beauty arsenal, in which she hailed L’Oréal Paris' Magic Retouch Root Touch Up (which also has a notable 30% off right now) as an essential for concealing her grey hairs: “I have a full head of grey hair and it literally comes in within 10 days of colouring it, so I’m in constant touch-up mode.” But, it wasn't her haircare secrets that caught our attention.

Image of Eva Longoria smiling with long straight brunette hair and wearing a crystal-embellished one-shoulder dress

(Image credit: Getty Images / MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor)

It's important to wear SPF every day, regardless of the weather. But with the spring sunshine finally making an appearance, we're taking notes on the one affordable skincare buy that the actress relies on to protect her complexion from the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays.

Boasting a lightweight formula equipped with an array of skincare benefits, Longoria revealed the SPF behind it all: "I need and love my L'Oréal Revitalift Clinical SPF50+ Invisible UV Fluid, It’s super transparent and absorbs like a moisturiser." For only £9.99, consider us sold.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.

