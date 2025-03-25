The SPF Eva Longoria 'loves' because it feels 'like a moisturiser' is just £10 this week
The actress' go-to SPF not only offers protection from UV rays, but also hydrates, brightens and minimises dark spots
Working to protect the skin from UV rays, while also boosting hydration, brightening and minimising the appearance of fine lines, this A-lister approved SPF is currently marked down by half price.
Sunscreens and facial SPF's tend to boast rich formulas that take a length of time to absorb into the skin, leave behind white casts or cause makeup to pill. However, there are options now available on the market with lightweight formulas that cater to a variety of skin types, including the best sunscreens for oily skin or the best sunscreens for sensitive skin.
We've taken plenty of notes of Longoria's beauty recommendations in the past, whether that be Eva Longoria's serum or her mascara for voluminous lashes at the Oscars. So, when we discovered her go-to SPF boasts an affordable price tag and skincare benefits, we knew we were onto a winner. Oh, and did we mention that it's currently in the Amazon Spring Sale with an impressive 50% discount?
This week, you can snap up the SPF Eva Longoria relies on each and every day for half of its usual retail price, meaning you can nab a bottle for less than £10.
The lightweight SPF that Eva Longoria swears by
Having amassed over 2,500 reviews on Amazon alone and averaging an impressive 4.5 star rating, it's clear that this SPF is a popular choice amongst many - including Longoria. Some shoppers even describe the product as 'wonderful', with a lightweight formula that 'soaks in like a moisturiser' and 'keeps skin hydrated'.
Eva Longoria's SPF
RRP: £19.99
Offering SPF 50 broad protection from UVA and UVB rays, this lightweight fluid formula effortlessly absorbs into the skin without leaving a greasy film behind. This gem also boasts skincare benefits, such as minimising the appearance of pores, fine lines and dark spots. Not to mention, it's both sweat-proof and waterproof, which makes it the perfect addition to your everyday routine - whether you're sitting poolside or running daily errands.
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Longoria gave a rare sneak peek into her beauty arsenal, in which she hailed L’Oréal Paris' Magic Retouch Root Touch Up (which also has a notable 30% off right now) as an essential for concealing her grey hairs: “I have a full head of grey hair and it literally comes in within 10 days of colouring it, so I’m in constant touch-up mode.” But, it wasn't her haircare secrets that caught our attention.
It's important to wear SPF every day, regardless of the weather. But with the spring sunshine finally making an appearance, we're taking notes on the one affordable skincare buy that the actress relies on to protect her complexion from the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays.
Boasting a lightweight formula equipped with an array of skincare benefits, Longoria revealed the SPF behind it all: "I need and love my L'Oréal Revitalift Clinical SPF50+ Invisible UV Fluid, It’s super transparent and absorbs like a moisturiser." For only £9.99, consider us sold.
