This is the £32 serum Eva Longoria uses for her red carpet glow - with 48% off

Image of Eva Longoria smiling with her hair in a low ponytail and wearing a silver crystal dress, on a pink background
(Image credit: Getty Images / Robert Smith / Contributor)
Targeting dull complexions and fine lines with its powerful boost of hydration, this affordable hyaluronic acid serum is the key to Eva Longoria's radiant skin - and it just so happens that it has 48% off right now...

You may have already adopted the best hyaluronic acid serum into your skincare routine or perhaps you're a newbie and wondering, what does hyaluronic acid do? Either way, this clever ingredient is hailed for its hydrating properties and ability to improve the appearance and texture of the skin - including minimising fine lines and wrinkles.

So, we can't say we were surprised to learn that the hyaluronic acid serum Eva Longoria relies on for her red carpet glow is a popular product from L'Oréal's Revitalift range, that's loved by many other celebrities including Helen Mirren. What's more, it's currently on sale, with its price tag slashed by almost half its usual RRP...

The £32 hyaluronic acid serum Eva Longoria keeps in her makeup bag

Taking to Instagram, makeup artist Elan Bongiorno shared the exact products she used to achieve Longoria's glowing, red carpet-ready complexion for the 2024 Oscars, including the popular L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

Housed in a lavender glass bottle, the reason for this serum being so widely-loved is the formula that's inside. Designed to intensely hydrate the skin, this product works to restore radiance and moisture, for a smoother and more plump finish.

Just one peek at the serum's highly rated reviews on Amazon proves that this isn't just a firm favourite with Longoria, but many others too...

How do you apply Hyaluronic Acid serum?

Want to know how to use hyaluronic acid serum? It's important to know how to adopt this hailed skincare ingredient into your routine, to avoid applying hyaluronic acid wrong and help you achieve the best results. Although this ingredient's name may sound fairly scientific, you'll be pleased to know that it's actually easy to incorporate into your go-to skincare regime.

Dermatologist, Dr Magnus Lynch, recommends: "After cleansing, dispense a small amount of the HA serum onto your fingertips or the palm of your hand [and] gently spread it across your face, using upward and outward motions," before applying your moisturiser as normal to lock in the hydration.

