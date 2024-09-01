This is the £32 serum Eva Longoria uses for her red carpet glow - with 48% off
Looking to boost hydration and plump up lines? Eva Longoria uses this affordable serum to achieve her glowing complexion...
Targeting dull complexions and fine lines with its powerful boost of hydration, this affordable hyaluronic acid serum is the key to Eva Longoria's radiant skin - and it just so happens that it has 48% off right now...
You may have already adopted the best hyaluronic acid serum into your skincare routine or perhaps you're a newbie and wondering, what does hyaluronic acid do? Either way, this clever ingredient is hailed for its hydrating properties and ability to improve the appearance and texture of the skin - including minimising fine lines and wrinkles.
So, we can't say we were surprised to learn that the hyaluronic acid serum Eva Longoria relies on for her red carpet glow is a popular product from L'Oréal's Revitalift range, that's loved by many other celebrities including Helen Mirren. What's more, it's currently on sale, with its price tag slashed by almost half its usual RRP...
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler [+Hyaluronic Acid] Serum: was £31.99, now £16.74 (save £15.25) | Amazon
Save 48% on L'Oréal Paris' Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which works to hydrate, smooth and plump the skin. Formulated with 1.5% pure hyaluronic acid, this serum quickly absorbs into the skin in order to boost your complexion's hydration.
The £32 hyaluronic acid serum Eva Longoria keeps in her makeup bag
Taking to Instagram, makeup artist Elan Bongiorno shared the exact products she used to achieve Longoria's glowing, red carpet-ready complexion for the 2024 Oscars, including the popular L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum.
A post shared by Elan Bongiorno Pro-Aging Tips (@beautybyelan)
A photo posted by on
Housed in a lavender glass bottle, the reason for this serum being so widely-loved is the formula that's inside. Designed to intensely hydrate the skin, this product works to restore radiance and moisture, for a smoother and more plump finish.
Just one peek at the serum's highly rated reviews on Amazon proves that this isn't just a firm favourite with Longoria, but many others too...
RRP: £31.99
Marking L'Oréal's highest concentration of hyaluronic acid, this serum works to even the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. The formula features three different sizes of hyaluronic acid molecules, each working together to penetrate deeper through the skin's surface, helping to plump the complexion and minimise the appearance of wrinkles.
How do you apply Hyaluronic Acid serum?
Want to know how to use hyaluronic acid serum? It's important to know how to adopt this hailed skincare ingredient into your routine, to avoid applying hyaluronic acid wrong and help you achieve the best results. Although this ingredient's name may sound fairly scientific, you'll be pleased to know that it's actually easy to incorporate into your go-to skincare regime.
Dermatologist, Dr Magnus Lynch, recommends: "After cleansing, dispense a small amount of the HA serum onto your fingertips or the palm of your hand [and] gently spread it across your face, using upward and outward motions," before applying your moisturiser as normal to lock in the hydration.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
