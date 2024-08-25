The £13 mascara that Eva Longoria swears by for voluminous lashes at the Oscars
Eva Longoria's go-to volume-boosting mascara is the secret to fanned, defined lashes - and it won't break the bank....
On the hunt for a mascara that boosts the volume of your natural lashes for a defined and fanned effect? Eva Longoria's go-to affordable mascara is a must-have in your makeup collection...
Whether you use one of the best mascaras for short lashes or perhaps the best mascara for straight lashes, we all have that one mascara that we end up reaching for above the rest. But, whatever your lash type or length, investing in the best volumising mascara has the ability to complete your look by offering a thicker and more dramatic appearance to your eyes. So, if you're currently in the market for your new staple, take notes from the Eva Longoria's mascara of choice that gives her lusciously sultry lashes.
While most celebrities go-to products will often require a splurge, Eva Longoria's go-to mascara will only set you back £13 and it's set to make a trusted addition to your makeup collection...
L'Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara: was £12.99, now £8.65 (save £4.34) | Amazon
Save 32% on L'Oréal's Panorama Mascara that offers intense volume for defined and fanned-effect lashes. Infused with a 5% stretchflex complex, its formula helps to seamlessly stretch and extend each individual lash, in turn giving a bigger and brighter appearance to your eyes.
The £13 mascara Eva Longoria relies on for dramatic and volumised lashes
Whether you're looking to add length, curl or volume, finding the best mascara that not only does the job it promises to do, but also doesn't break the bank either, can be a tricky task. In fact, if you find a good quality option that elevates your look, its worth sticking with it. But, if you're currently on the lookout for a new mascara that gives your lashes some extra oomph, Eva Longoria's favoured buy makes a great option - she even wore it to the Oscars earlier this year.
A post shared by Elan Bongiorno Pro-Aging Tips (@beautybyelan)
A photo posted by on
In a video posted to Instagram, Longoria's makeup artist, @beautybyelan, was seen using L'Oréal's Volumising Panorama Mascara on the actress' lashes ahead of the red carpet event, which was perfectly accompanied by her dramatic smokey eye and winged eyeliner look.
Not only is this mascara loved by Longoria, but many others too, with the product boasting an array of highly rated reviews on Amazon. So, if you're looking to get your hands on the mascara yourself, you'll be even more pleased to know that its price tag has been slashed by 32%...
RRP: £12.99
Say hello to dramatically volumised, clump-free and long-lasting lashes with this mascara from L'Oréal. Offering intense volume and definition, its formula is infused with a 5% Stretchflex complex which works to stretch and extend each lash, making your eyes look up to 1.4 times bigger. This is also accompanied by a clever multi-level bristled brush that coats the individual lashes from root to tip, lifting and separating them for the ultimate volumised and fanned effect.
If you're wondering what a volumising mascara actually does, not only do they have the ability to give your lashes a fuller appearance, they can also transform your eyes to look both bigger and brighter. They're a particularly good choice for those with naturally straight lashes, as they offer thicker and more defined eyelashes without weighing them down. Whilst many products on the market will also offer other benefits, including formulas that work to curl and lengthen, too.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
