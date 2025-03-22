Gillian Anderson’s no-budge setting spray promises 36-hour wear and costs less than £10

After putting in all the hard work to get a flawless complexion and glowing skin, you want a long-lasting setting spray to keep your makeup in place all day (and night) long - and Gillian Anderson’s go-to promises 36-hour-staying-power.

Gillian Anderson's SAG Awards look is still fresh in our minds, with not only her beautiful floral frock by Carolina Herrera inspiring our spring looks but also her stunning fresh-faced makeup look.

We also know she used the L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glow Stick, which is one of the best highlighters on the market, to add some beautiful luminosity to the high points of her face. And she no doubt used her favourite L'Oreal Paris Volumising Mascara.

The incredible setting spray she uses to lock her beauty in place is public knowledge now, too.

In an Instagram video documenting how she got ready for the ceremony, Gillian revealed that her makeup artist spritzed her face with the L'Oreal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray - a much-loved product in the beauty sphere that is undoubtedly one of the best setting sprays out there.

A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana) A photo posted by on

Shop Gillian Anderson's SAG Makeup

L'Oreal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray Was £9.99, Now £7.99 at Look Fantastic With a microfine texture that leaves an even mist across the skin, this setting spray won't leave any spots and streaks as it sets your makeup in place. L'Oréal Paris Lumi Les Glow Stick £11.99 at Look Fantastic Available in four glow-boosting shades, this highlighter stick melts into the skin to give a pearlescent finish and lit-from-within glow to the high points of your face. utan Face utan Pen Was £18, Now £14.45 at AllBeauty Gillian's sunkissed complexion is beautifully complimented by her smattering of freckles - and faking the look is easy with this pen that works like a self-tan to give you natural-looking freckles.

Promising to keep your makeup in place for up to a whopping 36 hours (we don't recommend you keep a full face on for that long) this setting spray boasts a surprisingly lightweight formula and a microfine mist texture to make applying it without leaving spots, patches or streaks an absolute breeze.

Working for all skin types, the spray is transfer-proof, waterproof and sweat-proof, with what L'Oréal call their 'potent formula' drying in just three seconds to lock in all the hard work you've put into your makeup.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An added bonus, the spray helps to refresh skin, giving it an instant boost of hydration to help reduce cakiness and the appearance of dry patches. This is a plus of many different setting sprays, making it a great step to add to your routine no matter which one you opt for.

woman&home's Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim explains, "Setting sprays are booming - going from a relatively niche product, mainly used by professionals for stage and screen, to a modern makeup essential many of us have in our kits. I'm not surprised by this. These mists are very useful for busy lives, as they have so many purposes - hydrating, blurring and melting the layers of your foundation together for a seamless finish."

She adds, "They often include sun protection or other skincare benefits, and of course, many help your makeup last longer too. With that said, it's worth learning the difference between setting spray vs fixing spray and checking which you are really buying to make sure it'll do what you need it to."