We didn’t think Gillian Anderson could top that viral vulva dress, but her spring-ready florals for the SAG Awards are exquisite

There was glamour everywhere you looked at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in LA on Sunday, with stars such as Demi Moore and Jamie Lee Curtis walking the red carpet.

Gillian Anderson gets my vote for best dressed, thanks to a beautiful full-skirted floral frock by Carolina Herrera, teamed with dazzling Martin Katz jewellery. You'll no doubt remember Gillian's dress from the 2024 Golden Globes, which featured vulva-shaped embroidery all over it. I think this is even more of a head-turner!

It's from the Carolina Herrera autumn/winter '25 collection, and retails for a whopping £12,552. The corseted waist and structured flared skirt gives the little black dress an old school Hollywood feel, while the white bloom motifs and sparkly embellishment feel very fresh. The strapless fit and flare shape is clearly a style Gillian loves - her Gabriela Hearst vulva gown was a similar silhouette too.

Gillian Anderson attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carolina Herrera Embellished Strapless Midi DressExact match

Carolina Herrera Embellished Strapless Midi Dress

Gillian's just off the runway dress is available for pre-order if you've got a big occasion and a budget to match. The brand is a red carpet regular, and is loved by the likes of Meghan Markle and Duchess Sophie, so you'll certainly be in good company.

Olivia Black Dress
Nadine Merabi Olivia Black Dress

This chic lace dress has got the fit and flare shape spot on, and there's a reason it's a bestseller for Nadine Merabi. One happy customer wrote: "I’m 54, wore this to my daughter’s sorority formal. It’s beautiful - sexy and fun, but appropriate. It’s comfortable and so well made."

Lipsy Black Embellished Premium Bandeau Prom Midi Dress
Lipsy Premium Bandeau Prom Midi Dress

If it's the embellishment you love on Gillian's dress, then this Lipsy LBD will be right up your street. The flared skirt makes it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, and I'd recommend wearing your hair up to make the most of the neckline.

Gillian also thrilled fans of The X-Files by reuniting with her co-star David Duchovny. The pair presented the award for outstanding ensemble cast in a drama series, with Gillian joking "We still got it."

David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2024 Gillian posted on Instagram about her distinctive dress, writing: "So pleased to collaborate with my friend @gabrielahearst on this beautiful custom embroidered dress. Each yoni motif took about 3.5 hours to embroider and was made entirely in the garment district of NYC."

