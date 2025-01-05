Stars get set for the 2025 Golden Globes tonight – but no one will ever top Gillian Anderson's vulva dress from last year's red carpet

We can't wait to see what the celebs attending this year's Golden Globes Awards step out in on the red carpet, but Gillian Anderson set a high bar last year in her stunning vulva-patterned dress - honestly, we don't think it can get any better than that.

The Golden Globes are an iconic event for movie buffs, TV-lovers and fashion fans alike, with the ceremony bringing together some of the biggest names in entertainment, who step out dressed to the nines as they celebrate their incredible work and achievements.

And while we're incredibly excited to see what the A-listers attending this year choose to wear, there's one dress we're still pining over from 2024's red carpet - and of course it's Gillian Anderson's vulva dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The iconic off-white gown she stepped out in at the 2024 awards ceremony boasted an impossibly elegant sleeveless and fitted bodice that ballooned out into a super voluminous skirt. With simple, understated accessories finishing off the outfit, it was the embroidered vulva illustrations littering the dress that set it apart from anything we've seen before - did we expect anything less from the Want author?

The vulva pattern might not be one that we see appearing in the upcoming Spring/Summer fashion trends for 2025, but you have to admit it's a seriously stunning addition to a formal look like this.

Speaking about the meaning behind the stunning gown in an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Gillian spilled the details on the design. "So this is Gabriela Hearst, a collaboration with me, for my G-Spot brand which is an alternative wellness brand. It's called G-spot and the dress has yonis." Gillian added, "It took three and a half hours per yoni to embroider, and there are a lot. So it was about 150 hours of embroidering," she revealed.

On social media, Gillian then re-affirmed just how much work had gone into the intricate hand embroidering. A caption from the actress read on Instagram, "So pleased to collaborate with my friend @gabrielahearst on this beautiful custom embroidered dress. Each yoni motif took about 3.5 hours to embroider and was made entirely in the garment district of NYC."

As she was not nominated for a Golden Globe this year, there's no information about whether Gillian Anderson will attend the 2025 ceremony or not. If she does, we can't wait to see what look she pulls out the bag this year. And if she's not in attendance, her vulva dress will surely be looming large as we compare this year's looks against her iconic gown.

When is the 2025 Golden Globes?

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony is set to take place on Sunday 5 January 2025 and will kick off for those in the US at 5pm (PT) or 8pm (ET). For viewers in the UK, that means the ceremony begins at 1am as A-listers settle in at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025

The 2025 Golden Globes will air live for US viewers on CBS and can also be streamed on Paramount+. However, there is no official UK channel that will be showing the ceremony live, meaning that UK viewers who want to tune in will need to use a Virtual Private Network, aka a VPN, that allows you to change your IP address to that of an area where the content you want to watch is available - for the Golden Globes, that is the US.

Alternatively, UK viewers can keep updated with clips of the ceremony over on the Golden Globes social media pages.

Who is attending the 2025 Golden Globes?

A whole host of celebrities will be attending this year's Golden Globe Awards, with the stars of the many nominated films and TV shows stepping out in the hopes of nabbing a win.

We'll likely see Ariana Grande, who secured her first ever Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked, and the film's costar Cynthia Erivo will also grace the carpet after being nominated for her portrayal as Elphaba in the same film.

Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Coolidge, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz will all be attendance and are set to not only enjoy the ceremony but also present some of the night's most prestigious awards.

Stars of The Bear Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri will also appear, as will Timothé Chalamet who is nominated for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

More attendees include House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy, Angelina Jolie, Hugh Grant, Jamie Foxx, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Scott, Sofía Vergara, Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Felicity Jones, and Baby Reindeer's Jessia Gunning - and that's just to name a few of the faces at the star-studded event.