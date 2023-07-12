Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion that's the secret to her glowing skin is just so affordable
Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion is a drugstore steal
Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion is a seriously affordable drugstore product that she once revealed is her go-to moisturizer - and it's even cheaper in the Amazon Prime Day sale!
While Meghan Markle's skincare stash is no doubt packed with some of the most expensive serums, moisturizers and cleansers on the market, she loves one ultra cheap drugstore product in particular when it comes to her body lotion,
Chatting to Beauty Banter back when she was a star on legal drama, Suits, before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan revealed that it's the Nivea Q10 Firming Body Lotion that keeps her complexion in check from head to toe.
NIVEA Q10 Firming Rich Body Lotion with Argan Oil 400ml,
£12.09 £4.99 ( $15.67 $6.47) | Amazon
Approved by Meghan Markle herself, the Nivea Q10 Firming Body Lotion is an essential bargain purchase if your skin is in need of nourishing. If it's good enough for the Duchess of Sussex, it's good enough for us!
Swearing by the affordable, no-frills body cream, she told the publication at the time, "I use this religiously, it’s honestly my favourite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing.
"I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it," Meghan added.
Divulging her secrets to Beauty Banter, Meghan also revealed the hair oil she loves the most to keep her locks looking shiny and smooth.
Revealing that she's 'obsessed' with the Wella Professional Luminous Smoothing Oil, Meg swooned, "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable."
Wella Professionals Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil, £16.27 ($21.09) | Amazon
Tame flyaways, frizz and unruly hair with Wella's Meghan Markle-approved Luminious Smoothing Oil. Blended with Camellia Oil and White Tea Extract, it can be used as a styling product, leave-in treatment or pre-shampoo oil.
Adding that it doubles up as a multi-use product too, she continued, "I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."
-
-
‘Handsome’ Prince William outlines 20 year plan for recent acquisition as fans eagerly anticipate his ‘tremendous’ reign
Prince William has outlined a 20 year plan for the Duchy of Cornwall estate which he took on less than a year ago as Duke of Cornwall
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Martha Stewart *loves* this drugstore lotion - and it’s on sale for Prime Day
One of the 81-year-old's favorite skincare products is on sale for Prime Day 2023 and we're buying it immediately
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto proves quiet luxury is still going strong with subtle shirt at Wimbledon
Lady Sarah Chatto nailed quiet luxury in a brown and white striped shirt as the royal stepped out to enjoy the tennis in London
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Kate Middleton's perfect hair secret for keeping her bouncy curls in place is a total bargain
Kate Middleton's perfect hair secret is a bargain drugstore product!
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil gives her radiant glowing skin and it's on sale right now!
Kate Middleton's organic rosehip face oil is said to be a staple in her routine - and it's a total bargain
By Lucy Abbersteen • Published
-
Steal Queen Letizia's style as hundreds of smart white trousers hit the sales today - we're obsessed with her embroidered coral top too!
Queen Letizia's smart white trousers are the perfect pants for a summer engagement
By Laura Harman • Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's secret to perfect brows revealed - and it's on sale!
Jennifer Lopez's favorite eyebrow-enhancing product comes from a brand beloved by legions of A-list celebrities like Oprah and Heidi Klum
By Aoife Hanna • Published
-
Best Amazon Prime Day book deals 2023: The cheapest prices available across genres
We've rounded up all the best book deals on Amazon, so you can enjoy up to 60% off on a new read
By Hannah Holway • Last updated
-
Kate Middleton pairs white lace Wimbledon dress with the cutest Anya Hindmarch wicker clutch bag and we're obsessed
Kate Middleton's wicker clutch bag was the perfect summer accessory when the Princess of Wales attended Wimbledon back in 2014
By Laura Harman • Published
-
51 Amazon must-haves that the woman&home team will be buying on Prime Day
These are the Amazon must-haves that the woman&home team swear by - and lots of them are reduced in early Prime Day deals
By Kenedee Fowler • Last updated