Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion that's the secret to her glowing skin is just so affordable

Meghan Markle's favorite body lotion is a seriously affordable drugstore product that she once revealed is her go-to moisturizer - and it's even cheaper in the Amazon Prime Day sale!

While Meghan Markle's skincare stash is no doubt packed with some of the most expensive serums, moisturizers and cleansers on the market, she loves one ultra cheap drugstore product in particular when it comes to her body lotion,

Chatting to Beauty Banter back when she was a star on legal drama, Suits, before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan revealed that it's the Nivea Q10 Firming Body Lotion that keeps her complexion in check from head to toe.

Approved by Meghan Markle herself, the Nivea Q10 Firming Body Lotion is an essential bargain purchase if your skin is in need of nourishing.



Swearing by the affordable, no-frills body cream, she told the publication at the time, "I use this religiously, it’s honestly my favourite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing.

"I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it," Meghan added.

Divulging her secrets to Beauty Banter, Meghan also revealed the hair oil she loves the most to keep her locks looking shiny and smooth.

Revealing that she's 'obsessed' with the Wella Professional Luminous Smoothing Oil, Meg swooned, "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable."

Tame flyaways, frizz and unruly hair with Wella's Meghan Markle-approved Luminious Smoothing Oil. Blended with Camellia Oil and White Tea Extract, it can be used as a styling product, leave-in treatment or pre-shampoo oil.

Adding that it doubles up as a multi-use product too, she continued, "I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."