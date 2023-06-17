The most useful things to buy on Amazon: 40 must-have items that will make your life easier

Finding the most useful things to buy on Amazon feels like hitting the jackpot. One minute you're using a new item you can't believe you ever lived without, and the next, you're recommending it to your whole social circle.

Amazon is home to designer dupes, highly favored tech items, beauty, and affordable home finds we can't live without. But with many stores to shop from, thousands of reviews to read, and endless options to choose from, Amazon finds can be a hit or miss. So, which ones are worth adding to your cart?

We don't gatekeep at woman&home, so we compiled a list of our team's favorite Amazon buys, read through thousands of reviews, and pulled the very best items that'll make your life a bit simpler. And they're not only practical but some of these products make for great gifts too - from a nifty Ninja pan (one of the best Mother's Day gifts) to pizza-shaped food containers for a unique gift for Father's Day.

The 40 most useful things to buy on Amazon

1. Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Silverware Organizer Organizers help keep things tidy and in place, and this silverware drawer organizer is an Amazon kitchen must-have for those tight on space. Its slim, compact design frees up more drawer space with five angled stacked compartments. Our shopping writer Kenedee Fowler bought this for her 600 square-foot apartment and said it's a useful item that's helped keep her small kitchen neat and utensils in arms reach. "Every time I open my narrow kitchen drawer, my guests are so impressed by how I can store all my silverware in five small compartments," Fowler says. "This is an Amazon product I'll take to every new place I call home. Plus, it's aesthetically pleasing and costs only $10."

2. Daonsuty Portable Air Conditioner Fan With temperatures steadily increasing, a portable air conditioner just might be what you need to keep yourself cool and comfortable this summer. Our deputy digital editor Anna Paul lived by this air conditioner last summer. "If you don’t have air conditioning or much money to spare, I wholeheartedly recommend this air cooling box," she said. "You simply add in some water and ice cubes, power it on and it instantly cools the room. If you live in a place with sticky humid summers and no air conditioning, this is the next best thing. I spent most of last summer hugging this in my apartment."

3. Bates Cable Clips Tired of having your charger cables in a tangled mess? These affordable cable clips keeps your cords separated and organized. W&h staff writer Amelia Yeomans says these cable clips are a small but useful product that makes life a little less chaotic. "I love these for keeping my bedside and charger cables organized. I have one stuck on the side of my bedside table with my phone and watch chargers in so I can easily reach them and don't lose them among the many others. It's such a small thing, but it really does make life so much easier and keep my space neater!"

4. Crest glass meal prep containers Nothing is worse than stained plastic food containers that seem impossible to clean. Amazon has thousands of glass containers that look more aesthetically pleasing and are microwavable safe, durable, and less of a strain to clean. This specific set is a favorite to over 28,000 Amazon reviewers and w&h's health editor Grace Walsh. "I bought these myself when I started prepping meals to take into work for breakfast and lunch, now I recommend them to everyone instead of using old Chinese takeaway containers - or any plastic-made containers, to be honest," she says. "They are heavier, but they don't change color depending on what's inside (even the lid, which is made of plastic), don't change shape in the dishwasher, and just feel a bit more premium. They go in the microwave fine too. You can also get them in various sizes, and they stack neatly together in my cupboard."

5. MacSports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon Whether you have a ton of groceries or you're moving into a new place, a wagon cuts several trips to the car down to one. From the trips back and forth to the garage to having sore arms from carrying several bags, shopping while living downtown before investing in a wagon was such a hassle. This foldable utility wagon features two cupholders to keep your refreshments within arm's reach, storage pockets for extra storage, and holds up to 150 pounds. It's an Amazon must-have that will literally take a load off you. And with over 38,000 five-star reviews, we're confident you'll love it just as much.

6. Ezoware Collapsible Fabric Storage Bins Storage bins are helpful for many reasons, whether to keep your kiddo's toys off the ground, store your extra bedding, or organize your makeup products like w&h's beauty editor Fiona McKim. "It will surprise no one to hear I have a lot of beauty products in my house. The tally of jars and bottles on my shelves also jumps up wildly at certain times (when I’m testing products for our woman&home beauty awards for instance) so these fabric storage boxes have been a real lifesaver," she says. "They are surprisingly sturdy with strong handles so I can lug them around, they can also be stacked on top of each other and neatly fold away when not needed."

7. Sizobi Magnetic Bobby Pin Holder No matter how many packs of bobby pins you buy, it seems they always end up missing, leaving you scavenging through your hair bag, hoping to find at least one. Luckily, this magnetic bobby pin holder lets you track all your hairpins. You can keep it on your bathroom countertop and place your bobby pins on the holder as you de-style your hair or store it on your office desk as a paper clip holder. This cute and compact magnetic holder also comes with 20 bobby pins, making for a cool and useful beauty gift idea for the giftee who loves trying new hairdos.

8. Bicycle Pizza Cutter Wheel You can use a regular pizza cutter to slice your pizza, but that's no fun. Grace Walsh received this as a gift and says it's the best pizza cutter she's ever used. "The double blade makes it much more effective at cutting slices, and it's easier on your hands as you hold the body of the bike to cut rather than gripping a handle. It's also a bit more interesting and always a conversation starter when we have people round for pizza."

9. Ubbi Vertical Baby Bottle Drying Rack If you're looking for a last-minute baby shower or Mother's Day gift for the mom-to-be, snag this baby bottle drying rack, and with Prime delivery, you can get it by tomorrow. With this Amazon favorite, she can separate her kitchen dishes and baby bottles. The rack has 13 pegs to hang dry the bottles and a removable top and bottom compartment to store bottle caps, pacifiers, valves, and other accessories. And according to reviews, it's a countertop space saver for small kitchens."

10. Madholly No Bend Hair Clips Having a pack of hair clips always comes in handy. Whether you're trying to achieve heatless curls or, like w&h's Amelia Yeomans, you're searching for the best clips to keep your hair bent-free and out of your face. " These clips stop your hair from kinking, so I use them every day when doing my makeup or skincare routine. I find them quicker and easier than a headband, and they're perfect for smaller pieces of hair that you can't tie up," she says.

11. Command Large Picture Hanging Strips Command strips are great for hanging pictures, light shelving, and according to Amazon reviews, curtain rods. No need to bring out a hammer and nails when you have a pack of heavy-duty command strips. Deputy editor Anna Paul says it's a great buy for those renting. "I live in a rental apartment, so these are a godsend as they enable me to hang frames from my walls without causing any damage. Despite their slight appearance, they're super strong and haven't let me down yet!"

12. Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan As someone who isn't the biggest fan of cooking due to the excessive number of dishes I'm left to clean, the Ninja Foodi Possible Pan has made cooking much more enjoyable and is the best induction pan you can buy on Amazon. It's a multi-functional pan that eliminates the need to use multiple dishes when making one meal. The pan comes with a steamer/strainer basket and a spatula to rest on the lid.

13. Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon is also home to the best air fryers; these countertop food cookers make cooking quicker and easier. No more waiting on the oven to preheat or splattered oil. This air fryer gives you the crispiest fries and meat and has roasting, reheating, and dehydrating functions.

14. Riipoo Wine Glass Holder Under Shelf These under-shelf wine glass holders are unique, space-saving, and an eye-catching kitchen accessory. Your guests will leave asking you for the Amazon link. "I don't have much cabinet space, so this was a cute and useful way for me to hold my wine glasses. Each order comes with two plastic wine racks with a strong sticker adhesive that sticks under your cabinet. You'll love the illusion of your stemmed glasses hanging from the cabinet," says Kenedee.

15. Jivarry Rotating Makeup Organizer Keep your beauty must-haves handy with this rotating makeup organizer. Amelia Yeomans listed this as one of the most useful things to buy on Amazon. "I couldn't live without this makeup organizer. It's handy as storage, but also makes accessing my multitude of products so much easier than if they were tucked away in drawers. If you have things like perfume that you want to show off, it's also a practical way to have them on display."

16. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Access your favorite streaming services with one click of the Amazon Fire TV Stick remote. Whether you want to binge the latest season of Love is Blind on Netflix or tune into a live NFL football game on ESPN, the choice is yours, all within this one streaming device.

17. RONXS 3-in-1 Candle Accessory Set Keep your scented candles in top-notch shape with this candle accessory set. No more black rims or long candle wicks. This set features a gorgeous stainless steel candle trimmer, a bell snuffer for wax flyways, and a wick dipper. It's a simple yet useful wedding gift or for the best friend whose house is filled with candles.

18. OXO Good Grips Silicone Shower & Tub Drain Protector Whether it's a hair wash day for you or your furry four-legged friend, you will experience some hair shedding that eventually leads to a clogged drain. But thanks to this Amazon favorite, the only thing that'll be going down your drain is water, while the silicone cover catches all the hair around the edges. This drain protector will be the solution to all your clogged shower problems. It's not the most glamourous of purchases, but it's incredibly useful.

19. Oh My Clean Extra Durable Eraser Sponge Keep your walls clean and marked-free with these water-activated sponges. Anna Paul says these stain remover sponges replace the need for paint jobs. "These nifty little sponges are great for cleaning painted walls. With a gentle dab, they remove scuffs, stains and marks and have saved me hundreds of dollars in paint jobs. They're great for cleaning walls - but always do a spot check first."

20. The Vintage Cosmetic Company Makeup Headband Kenedee recently bought this makeup headband from Ulta after being easily influenced by social media. "After reading through thousands of five-star Amazon reviews, I can attest that I'm not the only one obsessing over this adorable, plush headband. It's made getting ready easier by keeping my hair out of my face while doing my skincare routine and makeup. Sometimes I even wear it while lounging around the house," she says.

21. Mighty Patch The Original Whether you're trying to figure out how to get rid of whiteheads quickly or looking to cover an ugly zit, pimple patches are a great way to keep your fingers away from your acne while protecting them from bacteria. The Mighty Patch Original is formulated with a hydrocolloid that improves the appearance of your pimple overnight. And based on 89,000 five-star Amazon reviews, they seem to work well!

22. Meigui Ceramic Spoon Rest This one comes courtesy of Kenedee. "When I moved into my first apartment, I randomly added this to my Amazon cart simply because it was a cute kitchen accessory. But little did I know it would be my most useful kitchen gadget," she says. "I don't have to worry about wasting napkins to catch sauce or food remnants from the spoon. I just place it on the ceramic spoon rest and wash it clean when I'm done."

23. Clip-on Kitchen Food Strainer No more tossing your pasta or veggies back and forth from the pot to the strainer. Instead, you can clip this silicone strainer onto any size pot, pan, or bowl. It's an affordable kitchen gadget you didn't know you needed until now.

24. Ninamar Lint & Hair Removal Brush This all-around cleaning tool works as a lint roller or a hair picker-upper, and based on Amazon reviews, attracts animal hair and lint like a magnet. Another super-practical pick from Anna.

25. Betife Cute Pill Organizer This portable and waterproof seven-day pill organizer is a cute and useful way to keep you on track with your daily supplements. Its compact and slim design easily fits in most purses and toiletry bags. Each compartment can hold up to 10 large vitamins.

26. COSORI Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Filter For our friends in the States, an electric kettle eliminates the need to wait 10 minutes for your water to start boiling on the stovetop and instead gives you piping hot water in as little as three minutes. If you're a tea or instant coffee drinker, you'll thank us later.

27. Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Mask all bathroom smells with just one squirt in the toilet with this lemon, fresh Poo-Pouuri spray. This travel-size spray is great for storing in your purse and spraying while on the go. Some of our team have used this spray and can attest that once used, there's literally no trace of anyone ever using the restroom.

28. Reusable Food Storage Bags Eliminate waste while keeping your food fresh with these reusable sandwich and gallon bags. The bag's zipper is a double closure that tightly secures your food. And with its waterproof and leakproof design, these durable bags are made to last. This pack comes with two reusable gallon bags, four sandwich bags, and four snack bags.

29. Hilife Portable Handheld Steamer for Clothes With over 63,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this is said to be one of the best portable clothing steamers. Steamers allow you to keep your clothes wrinkle-free without plugging in an iron and unfolding an iron board. W&h's Anna Paul lists a portable handheld steamer as one of her Amazon must-haves. "I absolutely hate ironing, so I love this. It's great for taking out light creases on tops and dresses. Plus, it's super compact, so you can take it on your travels."

30. Apple AirTag Say goodbye to lost keys or missing luggage. The Apple AirTag is a Bluetooth device thin enough to slip into any luggage pocket and onto any keyring. You can track your item's location from your iPhone's Find My app. And with it only costing $29 you can two to keep track of multiple items.

31. TheraGun Mini Handheld Electric Massage Gun This handheld electric massage gun is perfect for kneading out any soreness, cramps, and knots. And with it being small and portable, it makes for a great gym bag accessory.

32. Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug Keep your coffee or tea hot all day while on the go with the best coffee travel mugs. Nothing is worse than a cold cup of coffee that was intended to be hot after just pouring 10 minutes ago. This Stanley insulated travel mug features a leak-proof press-release lid and keeps your drink hot for up to eight hours. And whether you're a 12oz or 16oz coffee drinker, this cup is available in both sizes.

33. DASH Mini Rice Cooker Another super practical pick from Kenedee. "I've never quite nailed cooking the perfect pot of rice on the stove, but after being gifted this mini rice cooker, I've perfected making the perfect soft-yet-just-firm-enough rice," she says. "I love not having to wait around the stove for the water to boil or wonder if I added too much water. I simply pour one cup of water and one cup of rice into the rice cooker and press down on the cook button. I can go on about my day while my rice is cooking. And the best part is, it's done in about 15 minutes!"

34. Pizza Rack Reusable Pizza Storage Containers It doesn't get any better than a pizza-shaped food container. This pack of storage containers eliminates the need to store a huge pizza box in your refrigerator that includes just three leftover pizza slices. And no need to waste any dishes. These pizza containers are microwavable-safe.

35. Ring Video Doorbell Camera "After seeing how helpful this Ring Video Doorbell Camera has been for my mom, it's now sitting in my Amazon cart," says Kenedee. This smart security camera allows you to view your front or back door from afar through the Ring app. You can also speak to visitors outside your door and rewatch footage from throughout the day.

36. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced Hair Dryer Brush The best hair dryer brushes cut your dry time and overall hair wash day down in half. And with almost 9,900 Amazon reviews, this Revlon hot hair brush gives you salon-worthy blow-out results at home. Our beauty editor also rated this as the overall best dryer brush in our guide. Not convinced? Then read our glowing Revlon hair dryer brush review.

37. Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum If you have room to splurge, consider adding this Shark robot vacuum cleaner to your Amazon cart. You can clean your floors without having to move from the sofa. This 2-in-1 robot vacuum can also mop your wooden floors simultaneously while suctioning up crumbs. And no need to empty any waste. This bagless vacuum empties itself. One of the best housewarming gifts brr none.

38. Stanley Quencher FlowState Tumbler Kenedee can't get enough of the the Stanley Quencher Tumbler. "Quite simply, it's one of the best water bottles with its unique narrow base that fits in any cupholder and an insulated interior that keeps your drink ice for up to two days and cold all day," she says. "And with it being plastered all over social media, do I even have to explain its high Amazon ratings?" Check out our Stanley Quencher review if you need an extra push to add this cup to your cart.

39. Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water Pack of 2 Another pick from Kenedee who regularly tests (and removes) makeup for woman&home on the daily. "Garnier Micellar Water is a beauty item that's always on my shopping list. It's my first step when removing the best mascara and the best foundation. The only thing I dislike about this cult-favorite micellar water is its somewhat high price tag for one bottle, but thanks to Amazon's amazing deals, you can snag two 13.5oz bottles for just $17."