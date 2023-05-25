Queen Camilla teams diamond-detail coat dress with bespoke stacked heels and the result is polished perfection!

Queen Camilla's diamond-detailed coat dress and stacked beige heels is the perfect summer look as the Queen stepped out in Belfast.

The King and Queen stepped out in Belfast in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, May 25, 2023.

The royal couple looked wonderful as they dressed up to visit Hillsborough Castle.

The King and Queen were in Belfast yesterday attending royal engagements and visiting the country for the first time since the coronation earlier this month. A post on social media showed the couple meeting guests enjoying refreshments in the gardens.

The caption read, "Guests from across Northern Ireland gathered for tea and cake in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle this afternoon, hosted by The King and Queen. Those invited were selected for their extraordinary work in the fields of youth, community, diversity and sustainability."

The Queen looked wonderful in an all-white ensemble which included a diamond-detailed coat dress from the brand Bruce Oldfield. This coat dress is a unique bespoke piece from the couture designer, but there are many other similar white coat dresses that emulate the Queen's style from other brands.

With this look, the Queen wore a Philip Treacy hat, her four-strand pearl choker necklace with a diamond clasp, and Cornelia James ‘Leonora’ suede cotton day gloves.

The Queen also wore a pair of comfortable but chic stacked beige pumps from the brand Eliot Zed. The brand describes itself as, 'Independent & Family Run, located in the Heart of Chelsea. Shoes which Specialise in Comfort Without Compromise!'

The Queen is known to prioritize comfort when it comes to her footwear. Queen Camilla's favorite shoe brand Sole Bliss is yet another brand that creates attractive high heels that also support your feet and ensure that after spending a day on your feet in heels at an engagement, you will still be in perfect comfort.

Fans loved this loved this look from the Queen and many took to social media to complement her look. "Love the Queen's outfit 😍😍😍 nice to be back to Northern Ireland 💚💚💚," said one fan.

"The Queen is very elegant 😍," said another. "Lovely video and loving the Queens outfit 🤍," said yet another.

"The Queen’s outfit is very nice indeed," commented one fan."The queen looks lovely, I love the dress," commented another.

Later in the day, Camilla stepped out in a green ensemble and an emerald and diamond brooch. This was perhaps a sweet tribute to the late Queen, who was the previous owner of the brooch, and also a tribute to Ireland, as their country's national color is green.