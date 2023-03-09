Queen Camilla's favorite shoe brand proves enduring style and comfort go hand in hand

Queen Camilla's favorite shoe brand has been revealed, as the Queen consort has been snapped in this particular brand of sensible heels on a number of occassions over the years.

Queen Camilla is constantly on her feet and attending a number of engagements.

This means that Her Majesty needs to rely on sensible heels that can be chic while supporting her feet.

It may be easy to think that Queen Camilla's favorite shoe brand is probably an expensive designer like Jimmy Choo or Louboutin. And while the Queen is certainly no stranger to a designer look, the shoes that she tends to wear are actually far less expensive.

It has been revealed that the Queen's favorite shoe brand is Sole Bliss (opens in new tab), a brand that specializes in making comfortable shoes for wider feet or feet with bunions.

"Three layers of underfoot cushioning protect and comfort the soles of your feet. Disguised depth accommodates wider feet. And a hidden 'Bunion Bed' stretch panel cushions and conceals any bunions or difficult joints. All this comfort is wrapped up in fashionable designs and flattering silhouettes," says the brand's website.

Queen Camilla has been snapped wearing a number of different styles of shoes from this brand. Photographs of the Queen suggest that she typically opts for the Ingrid and the Carmen style of shoes and prefers to wear the styles in muted tones such as black and nude, or a combination of the two.

Over the years the Queen has also arrived in another pair of shoes and then swiftly changed into a second pair of Sole Bliss heels for the rest of the event.

This suggests that while the Queen may still appreciate a designer look or a higher heel, she prefers to opt for a more functional heel that won't hurt her feet in the long run. Fortunately, these shoes from Sole Bliss are both functional and fashionable, meaning the Queen doesn't have to forgo style for the sake of comfort.