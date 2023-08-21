JLo just made a case for pearls being the "it" accessory of fall 2023
JLo's pearl shawl just proved that perhaps pearls are going to be fall's hottest accessory
JLo just posted a picture to her Instagram in honor of her marriage anniversary with Ben Affleck that features her in a stunning pearl shawl - and we think she might just be starting the biggest accessory trend of fall 2023.
There are certain timeless pieces that will never go out of style - for example, pump heels, Ray-Ban sunglasses for the summer, and Levi's 501 jeans - and JLo (who is the queen of setting nail trends) just brought back a classic accessory that we think is going to make a huge comeback for fall 2023.
On Instagram, the star posted a picture that commemorated her first year of marriage with Ben Affleck, posting two super adorable pictures of the two embracing.
The first picture features a sweet of Ben holding JLo up in their wedding attire, while second showcases the two lovebirds at night after their wedding reception, where JLo is wearing the most gorgeous and unique pearl shawl we've ever seen.
This insane pearl accessory is no ordinary necklace - this opulent jewelry piece that Jennifer wore for her wedding day takes the term "statement necklace" to a whole new level, with its hundreds of pearls dangling from all over her torso.
The wedding accessory featured a choker necklace of pearls, stringing a few times around her neck, and then draped into a shawl-like layer over her plunging (and we mean plunging) v-neck dress.
To accessorize this already super glam look, JLo used, yes, more pearls to accent her already pearl-ridden outfit, wearing large pearl earrings. She also tossed her signature long light brown hair up into a bun for the big day, but made sure her makeup, which featured a dark smoky eye, was just as glam as her dress and vintage-looking pearls.
"One year ago today 🤍 … Dear Ben, Sitting here alone/ Looking at my ring ring/ Feeling overwhelmed/ It makes me wanna sing sing/ How did we end up here/ Without a rewind/ Oh my/ This is my life… Jennifer," she captioned the sweet anniversary post.
JLo isn't the only one known to sport the pearl trend this year, however - Kate Middleton has also been seen wearing several pairs of pearl earrings and subtle pearl necklaces, and even Helen Mirren has been known to sport a pair of pearl earrings or two in her day.
