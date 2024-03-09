I tried the Simba's mattress topper and it made my bed feel brand new

We all know how uncomfortable an old, sunken mattress can be. If your mattress is in sore need of replacement, you're likely to be tossing and turning in the night and waking up with aches and pains. But mattresses are a massive investment and with prices starting in the hundreds, buying a brand new bed isn't always in the budget.

That's where the Simba hybrid mattress topper comes in. For a fraction of the price of a mattress, you can prolong the life of your current bed and improve its comfortability to help you sleep better with one of the best mattress toppers I've tried. Simba already creates some top-rated cooling mattresses, the best pillows, and other bedding products on the market. So I put its mattress topper to the test to see if it was as good as the rest. Made from specially developed Simbatex foam that's cooler than traditional memory foam, and Areocoil micro springs, it provides a supportive, breathable sleep surface suitable for all sleep styles.

It's thicker than most mattress toppers, which allows for the feel of a new bed, but also means you will need deep fitted sheets. I tested this mattress topper on a firm hybrid mattress. Compared to other mattress toppers I've tested, I couldn't believe how little you could feel my mattress underneath it.

Simba hybrid mattress topper: Product specs

(Image credit: Simba)

Type: Hybrid

Hybrid Material: Cover: 100% cotton / Fill: Areocoil springs and Simbatex foam

Cover: 100% cotton / Fill: Areocoil springs and Simbatex foam Firmness: Medium-firm

Medium-firm Thickness: 6cm

6cm Sizes: Single, small double, double, king, super-king

Single, small double, double, king, super-king RRP: £219-£399

£219-£399 Care: Washable cover + spot clean

Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper: First impressions

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

This Simba Hybrid mattress topper was much larger and heavier than other mattress toppers I've tested. It was very comparable to a whole mattress. I'm not the strongest, so I did struggle maneuvering it into my bedroom. It came wrapped in quite a bit of plastic, but the box itself was recyclable.

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

I unwrapped and unrolled the mattress topper on top of the mattress, which was more of a workout than I care to admit. It expanded quickly to a thick 6.5cm height and I was pleasantly surprised at the lack of off-gassing, meaning these was less odour than you'll find with many mattress toppers.

It has an anti-slip base and straps to keep it tightly secure to the mattress. I attempted to shift it and struggled, which is a great indication of how it would stay put throughout the night. Its top layer felt cool and smooth to the touch. Without even sleeping on the topper I could tell it is just as complex as one of Simba's full mattresses.

Simba hybrid Mattress Topper: User experience

Comfort and support

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

From the first night sleeping on the Simba mattress topper to the last, the topper felt remarkably improved on the bed beneath it. It boasts an impressive four layers. At the bottom lies a layer of foam, which supports a spring layer above to prevent any sagging. Then there is a layer of Simba's own-brand cooling foam. It features open cells to allow for airflow and graphite particles that whip away heat. This is then topper with another layer of foam.

The combination of springs and foam noticeably provided a lot more support than just foam toppers. As a side sleeper, I need a bed that is supportive enough to keep my spine aligned, but soft enough to not be too harsh on my pressure points. If a mattress is too soft my hips could dip, causing my knees to overlap and twist. If too firm, my joints could begin to ache.

The Simba hybrid mattress topper suits all sleep styles since it doesn't sink too much, nor is too harsh on the points of your joints. If you have a bed that's too firm for your liking, or too soft, this mattress topper will balance out the surface for a comfortable night's sleep. It's like placing a very thin mattress on top of your existing one.

Breathability and cooling

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

An impressive quality of the Simba hybrid mattress topper is its ability to keep you cool as you sleep. Typically mattress toppers are made of foam, and can easily trap heat, causing you to overheat at night. The addition of a breathable open-cell foam layer and springs allows for heat to dissipate. As a hot sleeper, I have always noticed mattress toppers adding some amount of heat. However, with the Simba hybrid mattress topper, I slept well and stayed at optimal temperature all night. It is worth considering I tested this during the colder months of February, but I'll circle back to see how it performs in the summertime when the struggle to sleep is a larger issue.

Motion isolation

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

The Simba hybrid mattress topper has a medium-firm firmness rating. Because of this there is little sink or bounce. In fact, for the first few nights, it can feel more on the firm-extra firm side. This also means there is little room for any movement. The motion isolation is the best I've tested when it comes to toppers. Thick foam-density mattresses and toppers can cause you to move as your fidgety partners do during the night.

Thin mattress toppers won't do much either if your mattress isn't great in the motion isolation department. Since the Simba mattress topper performs just like a brand new mattress, you won't be slipping off the sides or being bounced about by your partner during the night, even if the bed beneath it is bad.

How does the Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper compare?

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

The Simba hybrid mattress topper is by far the best mattress topper I have tested. It performs just as good as a brand new mattress. Most mattress toppers, like the Panda bamboo mattress topper for example, will alter the firmness of the current mattress you have. They won't do wonders for a bed that has sunk or has springs that you can feel when you're sleeping. It's true, mattress toppers are not designed to be a long-term replacement for buying a new mattress when you need one. But the Simba hybrid mattress topper will do a good job.

I am yet to test any other hybrid options. However, there aren't that many already on the market. This mattress topper is more expensive than most, but I do believe it is a worthy investment if you can't afford to pay double for a whole bed, but are in need of some satisfactory slumber.

Simba Hybrid Mattress Topper: Eco friendly features

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

There are lots of layers of foam, spring coils and other materials. And, there is no doubt that mattresses, toppers and other bedding products cannot be totally eco-friendly. That being said, the Simba hybrid mattress topper is eco-conscious, at least. All the foam used in Simba's designs is Centipur, which is certified free from CFC's and other toxic substances. The toppers are made in the UK from 100% recyclable materials. Simba also claims it is working towards zero-waste.

Investing in a mattress topper can also be considered as a sustainable shopping choice. Better than throwing out your current bed, which is likely non-bio-degradable or recyclable, you can help your mattress live longer.

Should you buy the Simba hybrid mattress topper?

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

Simba is known for some of the best mattresses and pillows amongst other bedding buys. If you know and love the brand already, you'll have some idea as to why their hybrid is our top recommended mattress topper. It's made from high-quality materials, specially developed for ultimate sleep.

If you have a mattress that's out of shape and has seen better days. Or worse, is causing you discomfort, this topper will perform as a substitute bed while you're saving your pennies for a new one. Its hybrid model makes it suitable for all sleep styles. Back, front and side sleepers will benefit from its supportive, yet cushioning design that keeps your spine aligned all night long. With added cooling technology you're unlikely to overheat either.

If you're on a tight budget and don't need to totally revamp your sleep set-up, it might be worth considering a cheaper option, like the Slumberdown anti-allergy mattress topper. If you also just want to soften a bed that's too firm, an all-foam model might be better.

About this review, and the reviewer