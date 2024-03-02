This eco-friendly mattress topper fixed my joint pain, and it's under £100

I've never been a huge fan of memory foam. The material is rarely environmentally friendly, and it's usually too squidgy for my liking. But as a side sleeper who suffers from joint pain, I need something soft and supportive to keep my hips, knees, and shoulders cushioned. The Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper seems to tick all the boxes when it comes to comfort and eco-friendly credentials.

Panda's mission is to create luxury bedding products, including some of the best cooling mattresses and pillows that feel incredible without costing the earth. We put its mattress topper to the test to see how well it lived up to expectations. Made from a hydro-foam filling and 100% bamboo cover, it offers the sink-in feeling of foam with extra cooling technology and is silky soft to the touch. It's only 5cm thick, so thinner than most mattress toppers.

I tested this mattress topper on a relatively new hybrid mattress that is a little too firm for my joints. It did alleviate some joint pain, but what impressed me even more was its eco-friendly credentials.

Panda Bamboo mattress topper: Product specs

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

Type: Foam

Foam Material: Cover: 100% bamboo / Fill: 100% organic latex and 100% organic wool mix

Firmness: Medium-soft

Medium-soft Thickness: 5 cm

5 cm Sizes: Single, small double, king, super-king

Single, small double, king, super-king RRP: £99-£199.95

£99-£199.95 Care: Spot clean

Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper: First impressions

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

Upon first impressions, I knew this mattress topper would be thinner than most. It arrived in a box that was around half the size, and much lighter to lift than other mattress toppers I've tested. That being said, never underestimate how much a mattress topper can expand.

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

Other than its size, its packaging proved to be as eco-friendly as its claims. Its outer packaging is 100% recyclable, and there were minimal plastics wrapped around the actual product itself. Another aspect that's usually typical of foam bedding buys is off-gassing. While the Panda mattress topper isn't made of traditional memory foam, it does use a 3rd generation gel-infused memory foam. I did expect a slight smell, however, this mattress topper did not give off any chemical scents at all.

Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper: User experience

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

Comfort and support

The Panda mattress topper is perfect if you have a firm bed you want to soften. Side sleepers with joint pain may particularly benefit from a soft mattress topper on top of a hard mattress that doesn't cushion your knees and hips.

It will suit both back and front sleepers too, as it isn't overly deep and squishy to throw your spine out of alignment. However, since this topper is only 5cm thick, it would not work to transform a bed that's extremely firm, way too soft, or somewhat broken and old. It adds a simple layer of softness that will help with sore joints and other aches and pains.

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

Breathability and cooling

Memory foam is known for sleeping hot. Due to the layers of foam, it can trap heat as you sleep. Panda's bamboo mattress topper uses an 'open-cell' cooling technology, where heat-sensitive capsules react to your body temperature and expand when the foam warms. This allows for space for heat to be released, so you can stay cool all evening.

Paired with a 100% bamboo cover, it's the coolest mattress topper I've tried yet. Top tip: bamboo is naturally cooling to the touch. If you're a hot sleeper, getting some sheets made of natural fibres could help to solve all your sweaty-sleep problems.

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

Motion isolation

Sometimes, mattress toppers made from foam can be bad when it comes to motion isolation. Thick foams with deep densities can alter how well your mattress keeps you in place during the night. If you sleep on your back or front, they can cause your spine to dip with the surface. And if you sleep with a fidgety partner, memory foam sleep beds can cause you to move, as they do.

The good thing about a thinner mattress topper is that it doesn't change the motion isolation of your current bed much. If you already have a firm bed, without any bounce, the good motion isolation will remain. If your mattress is already poor in terms of motion isolation, it might be worth considering a firmer, thicker mattress topper that will add some stability to its surface.

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

Additional features

My favourite thing about this mattress topper is its adjustable straps. Other mattress toppers I've tested do not have straps and rely on a mattress protector to keep them in place. The straps can be tightened to the thickness of your mattress to secure it as you sleep. I've found them effective; the mattress topper has not slipped or shifted during the night, even during restless nights.

How does the Panda mattress topper compare?

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

The most notable difference between the Panda bamboo mattress topper and other competitors on the market is its thickness. Some mattress toppers on the market will perform as substitute mattresses until you have the funds, space, or convenience of buying a brand-new mattress.

This mattress topper won't prolong the life of your old mattress that needs replacing. If you need a topper to take care of your sleep while you save, then you might want to try the Simba Hybrid mattress topper instead.

Panda Bamboo Mattress Topper: Eco friendly features

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

The Panda bamboo mattress topper is the most eco-friendly topper I've tested. Its bamboo cover is sustainably made, organically grown, and kind to the environment. It's also naturally antibacterial and inhospitable to micro-organisms and parasites such as dust mites and beg bugs.

You can remove this cover and wash it too, which you're unlikely to find on other mattress toppers. Essentially this means you'll probably need to wash it less, and it'll probably last longer.

Should you buy the Panda bamboo mattress topper?

(Image credit: Future / Louise Oliphant)

If you're experiencing joint pain or are simply uncomfortable from a sleeping on a bed that's too firm for your liking, the Panda mattress topper is the sleep solution for you. It won't transform or fix a bed that's broken or old, but it will soften a sleep surface. Ideal for kids' beds since it's available in single sizes too, it's a great topper to use when breaking in a new mattress.

If you're eco-conscious and want to invest in a mattress topper that will look after the earth as much as it will you, you should buy the Panda bamboo mattress topper. Most mattress toppers don't tick the box when it comes to eco credentials. This one you can trust in.

About this review, and the reviewer