With the colder weather upon us, it won't be long until electric blankets are a bedtime essential. But with our favourite mattress toppers in the way where do we place our beloved heated blankets for optimal warmth?

When you've got one of the best electric blankets on your side the last thing you want to do is minimise its warming power. So if you're trying to pair it alongside one of the best mattress toppers the layering process will need a little more thought.

You might already know you can use an electric blanket with a mattress topper, but should it go above or below? Here's what the experts recommend for acing the toastiest electric blanket and topper combination.

Should an electric blanket go under or over a mattress topper?

When acing your sleep hygiene, it's important to avoid the common electric blanket mistakes by placing your bedding components in the right order for the best night's sleep.

Chris Tattersall, Woolroom's Managing Director says, "My advice would be to always place an electric blanket (if required) under your topper or protector – no matter whether these are made from synthetic, memory foam or natural materials."

Being an expert on wool bedding Chris also points out that this placement is particularly important with a wool mattress topper or protector as the wool layer is there to regulate your temperature so you'll need to sleep on that instead of the blanket.

Does the placement of the blanket under the topper change its effectiveness?

Whilst you might be hesitant to layer your blanket underneath your topper, especially if you're a naturally cold sleeper, there are actually various benefits to it. And if you struggle with how to sleep in the heat all year round, this placement will also be better suited for you.

"A mattress topper serves as an insulating layer," says Hafiz Shariff, sleep expert and founder of mattress company Owl + Lark. "By placing the blanket beneath the topper, you reduce direct heat exposure to your body, minimising discomfort and overheating risks—vital factors since temperature significantly affects sleep patterns and overall brain function in relation to circadian rhythms."

He also points out that placing the blanket under the topper will protect it further and prolong its life so you get years more use out of it.

FAQs

Can electric blankets go on top of memory foam?

Some of the best cooling mattresses are made with memory foam layers as they are ideal for air flow and can also help sleepers who struggle with back or neck pain. However, how does this material hold up when it comes to electric blanket use?

"Exercise caution with memory foam. While putting an electric blanket over it is possible, it risks altering the foam’s supportive nature by making it too soft," advises Hafiz.

"Placing the heating element underneath is advisable, but ensure the blanket is suitable for this use to maintain its efficacy and safety, avoiding warranty issues or fire hazards."

Our favourite electric blankets

When considering placement remember the difference between electric blankets vs heated throws. Both offer warming properties but electric blankets are those that you place on the bed, heated blankets and throws are generally not as durable to handle sleeping on – these are best used as a layer to cover you to keep warm.

