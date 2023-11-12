How to prevent mould from appearing in your wardrobe this winter, according to experts

Knowing how to prevent mould from appearing in your wardrobe may have been the last thing on your mind sadly, however, it's far more common than you may think.

This is why we've put together some expert-recommended tips to keep your clothes safe and sound this season with guidelines for how to prevent mould in wardrobes.

From utilising the best dehumidifiers to seeking natural, savvy solutions to reduce the humidity in your house these expert-approved methods will help to prevent mould from appearing – preserving your best dresses and best winter jumpers throughout the colder, damp months.

How to prevent mould in wardrobes this winter

You may have assumed your clothes were safe in the confines of your wardrobe however just like your walls, the insides of your wardrobes are majorly at risk from mould.

Finding mould in your home is a scary concept and can cause a multitude of issues. "Having a mould outbreak can be devastating to deal with, especially if all of the clothes in your wardrobe are ruined beyond repair," says Nic Shacklock, furniture expert and co-founder at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk.

With this in mind, we have asked the home and cleaning experts what we can do to keep the mould at bay this winter.

1. Fit vents into your wardrobes

This may sound like quite an excessive step but when you're dealing with a humid home, it's important to prioritise air flow where possible. As is true with preventing condensation on windows, allowing air to travel through spaces that are particularly prone to dampness can save a lot of hassle in the long run.

"Building vents will help improve air circulation and remove any excess moisture which can also help with fitted wardrobes that are directly on the back wall," explains Nic. When there's little room for air to pass through, this can attract high levels of moisture and lead to mould build-up, which is not only dangerous for our health but can also be particularly damaging to our clothes.

Nic Shacklock Social Links Navigation Interiors expert As the co-founder of Online-Bedrooms, Nic is an expert in all things fitted furniture and interior design. With years of experience in the interior industry, Nic knows a thing or two about how to keep furniture at its best quality.

2. Tidy up the space

Now, you might have already mastered the art of organising your wardrobe so you get more out of your clothes, but if you're anything like us at woman&home your wardrobe may be on the fuller side. You can never have too many winter coats after all!

If you're finding yourself faced with clothing chaos each morning, then decluttering and minimising your wardrobe can be a great first step to reducing the risk of mould.

"Having too many clothes in an enclosed space can limit air circulation and trap moisture," explains Nic. "Try to space out your clothes where possible and put the rest in drawers." Having gaps between your hanging clothes can not only keep them safe from moisture but can also stop any musty smells from building up.

3. Regulate room temperature

As much as we may delay the decision of when we should turn our heating on each winter, it turns out there are more benefits to whacking the radiators on than just keeping our toes from going numb.

Controlling the room temperature can be a huge help in regulating humidity levels and decreasing the likelihood of mould growing in your wardrobes. Speaking to Baqir Khan, a cleaning expert and owner of Proactive Cleaners, he says, "It's best to keep your bedroom at a comfortable temperature, no lower than 14°C, to prevent the buildup of moisture."

There are also several ways to keep your house warm for less if you're looking to keep those pesky energy bills down whilst also avoiding any mould appearing.

Baqir Khan Social Links Navigation Cleaning expert and owner of Proactive Cleaners Baqir has over six years cleaning experience as the owner of ProActive Cleaners, his company specialises in commercial cleaning, specialist cleaning and disinfection cleaning amongst other things.

4. Monitor humidity levels

As mentioned previously, reducing the humidity levels in your home is one of the easiest and fastest ways to reduce the risk of mould. It can be a good idea to invest in one of the best Black Friday dehumidifier deals, this way you can remove any excess moisture in the air without having to think about it and many of them are cost-effective.

"Rooms with high humidity levels are likely to experience mould growth due to the excess moisture in the air," says Nic. It can be quite difficult to notice the humidity of your room until it's too late, which is one of the reasons why buying a dehumidifier can be a huge help. Nic recommends aiming to keep your home's humidity levels at around 40 to 60% so the chances of a mould outbreak are lowered.

Should you be ready to make the plunge and get yourself a dehumidifier then we've put together our favourites that are great at getting the job done...

5. Spray white vinegar

The holy grail cleaning ingredient, white vinegar, is here to save the day once again! Not only is cleaning with vinegar one of the best ways when you're looking how to clean mould and remove it from your walls or belongings but it can also help with preventing it too.

It's recommended that you mist the vinegar on any surfaces that are prone to mould growth, such as walls, shelves and of course wardrobe walls. Baqir explains that white vinegar is an effective natural mould inhibitor, saying: "It's an environmentally beneficial way to prevent mould growth in your wardrobe because of its antifungal qualities."

6. Ensure all clothes are dry before putting them away

Knowing how to properly dry our clothes indoors can become a real issue as the cold dreary weather begins. We're often faced with damp clothes no matter how long they've been on the airer and without having one of the best heated clothes airers on our side it can be all too easy to shove the damp clothes in our wardrobe.

Unfortunately, putting our clothes away when they've still got even the slightest bit of moisture creates a perfect environment for mould growth in our wardrobes. Nic recommends ensuring all clothes are properly dry and aren't retaining any excess water, this will also stop any musty smells from forming on clothes too.

7. Use a bowl of baking soda

Another household hero, baking soda! Not only is cleaning with baking soda ideal for a vast number of things around your home but its absorbent qualities can also prevent a moisture build-up in smaller spaces like wardrobes.

Baking soda is easy to use and super affordable whilst also being great at keeping your clothing mould-free and fresh-smelling. Baqir says, "You can stop the growth of mould in your closet by placing a basin of baking soda inside to absorb excess moisture."

If you've found your wardrobe is particularly bad at harbouring moisture, this little hack is a great sidekick to having your main dehumidifier running in the room too.

8. Uncooked rice

This may be a hack we're all very familiar with at this point, but not only is uncooked rice an unsung hero for fixing our soggy phones, it's absorbent properties can also come in handy in your home. Similarly to the baking soda hack, Nic recommends placing a bowl of uncooked rice at the bottom of your wardrobe to reduce humidity, however, this certainly isn't the hack for particularly humid spaces.

9. Check for leaks

You may think that leaks wouldn't be able to go long without being noticed, however, fitted wardrobes and taller furniture can make it all too easy to conceal a leak until it's too late.

"If the wardrobe is positioned against a wall with the bathroom behind it, there is a chance that a water leak from the shower is the cause of any dampness," warns Nic.

If this is the case, then it's best to get in touch with a professional as leaks can quickly become a much larger problem and are best dealt with in the earlier stages. It's best to catch it before you're left having to wonder how to deal with black mould.

How do I stop moisture in my wardrobe? There are several ways to tackle moisture once it's found its way into your wardrobe, however with issues such as these it's best to prevent the moisture from getting into our wardrobes in the first place. Keeping humidity levels down in our homes is the most efficient way to look after our clothes and ensure mould isn't growing in any dark corners. As we've mentioned previously, having a cost-effective dehumidifier that really makes a difference is key to managing your home's humidity levels. However you could also add houseplants that can help with humidity and condensation, this is an affordable and eco-friendly alternative that will also keep the moisture at bay. If you find yourself struggling with severe mould and moisture build-up it's best to get in touch with professional cleaners and mould experts for further help.

Following these expert tips can certainly help tp reduce the risk of mould in wardrobes but should the problem persist you may need to seek professional help to carry a course of damp proofing if an external wall is the source of the issue.