The most expensive appliances to run – energy expert reveals 4 gadgets guilty of increasing energy bills

Rising energy costs are inevitable, especially in the colder months, and unfortunately, our most loved appliances can often increase electricity bills more significantly than we think.

If you're aware of all the expert tips for saving energy in your home then you may be aware of just how expensive running household appliances can get. From keeping your home warm for less to knowing how to dry clothes indoors properly it can feel impossible not to rack up the energy bill.

With this in mind, we spoke to an energy expert to reveal the most expensive appliances to run and explore what you can do to make these costly culprits more efficient to save money.

The 4 most expensive appliances to run: expert advice

Even when you've created an energy-efficient healthy home, there are still times in the year when the prices sky-rocket and you're left with a rather terrifying bill. However, knowing which appliances are the worst electricity offenders can help you be more mindful about their maintenance and usage.

Chris Madikian, an electrical expert at The Local Electrician says, "By making small adjustments like washing clothes in cold water or adjusting fridge temperatures, homeowners can not only lower their bills but also reduce their environmental impact. It’s all about making smarter choices with the devices we rely on every day."

1. Washer dryer

Using your washer dryer is an all-year-round occurrence with each season bringing its own set of challenging stains and weather conditions to battle with.

"These appliances account for approximately 12% of a typical energy bill, making them among the most energy-hungry in any household. The high usage of water and electricity required to heat it, combined with lengthy cycles, makes these appliances expensive to operate," explains Chris.

Aside from knowing how to clean your washing machine properly so it's working at its best, Chris also recommends opting for cold-water washes, running full loads and using the best-heated airers to dry clothes. This will help cut down on energy consumption when you're tackling the weekly washing.

425 kWh/year = £104.13 per year

2. Tumble dryer

It's no secret that tumble dryers aren't exactly the cheapest thing to run however when the sun hides away during the winter there's often not much choice.

Chris says, "Essential for colder months, tumble dryers contribute around 11% to the typical energy bill due to the power required to dry clothes effectively."

Aside from tumble dryers, dehumidifiers can help dry clothes when you purchase the right model. Paired with a heated airer they should be able to dry a load of washing in impressive timing with a fraction of the energy usage.

Several products on the market can help your dryer be more efficient by speeding up the overall drying process.

388 kWh/year = £95.06 per year

3. Fridge freezer

From knowing how to clean a fridge to keeping it at the right expert-recommended temperature, there are a few ways to improve your fridge freezer's efficiency.

"The fridge-freezer is another staple appliance that can cause energy bills to spike, especially if not maintained properly, and makes up 8% of the household energy bill."

He says that by keeping the fridge at 4°C and avoiding frequent door opening you'll be able to maintain efficient operation.

302 kWh/year = £73.99 per year

4. Chest freezer

When it comes to freezers in particular they can be a little more high maintenance than you'd expect, especially when it comes to how often you should defrost your freezer. However, keeping on top of this can make all the difference.

Chris points out, "A chest freezer operates continuously and uses a significant amount of energy to maintain a steady temperature, accounting for 8% of an average household’s energy expenditure."

He adds that you should regularly defrost your freezer, make sure all door seals are intact and maintain a temperature of -18°C for maximum efficiency.

304 kWh/year = £74.48 per year

Aside from making energy-efficient swaps this season, the new year is also a good time to bring positive energy into your home. You can do this in various ways but we'd recommend starting with decluttering negative things to create a happy home in 2025.