The most expensive appliances to run – energy expert reveals 4 gadgets guilty of increasing energy bills
Your most-used household appliances might not be as energy-efficient as you think, luckily there's a way to change that
Rising energy costs are inevitable, especially in the colder months, and unfortunately, our most loved appliances can often increase electricity bills more significantly than we think.
If you're aware of all the expert tips for saving energy in your home then you may be aware of just how expensive running household appliances can get. From keeping your home warm for less to knowing how to dry clothes indoors properly it can feel impossible not to rack up the energy bill.
With this in mind, we spoke to an energy expert to reveal the most expensive appliances to run and explore what you can do to make these costly culprits more efficient to save money.
The 4 most expensive appliances to run: expert advice
Even when you've created an energy-efficient healthy home, there are still times in the year when the prices sky-rocket and you're left with a rather terrifying bill. However, knowing which appliances are the worst electricity offenders can help you be more mindful about their maintenance and usage.
Chris Madikian, an electrical expert at The Local Electrician says, "By making small adjustments like washing clothes in cold water or adjusting fridge temperatures, homeowners can not only lower their bills but also reduce their environmental impact. It’s all about making smarter choices with the devices we rely on every day."
1. Washer dryer
Using your washer dryer is an all-year-round occurrence with each season bringing its own set of challenging stains and weather conditions to battle with.
"These appliances account for approximately 12% of a typical energy bill, making them among the most energy-hungry in any household. The high usage of water and electricity required to heat it, combined with lengthy cycles, makes these appliances expensive to operate," explains Chris.
Aside from knowing how to clean your washing machine properly so it's working at its best, Chris also recommends opting for cold-water washes, running full loads and using the best-heated airers to dry clothes. This will help cut down on energy consumption when you're tackling the weekly washing.
- 425 kWh/year = £104.13 per year
2. Tumble dryer
It's no secret that tumble dryers aren't exactly the cheapest thing to run however when the sun hides away during the winter there's often not much choice.
Chris says, "Essential for colder months, tumble dryers contribute around 11% to the typical energy bill due to the power required to dry clothes effectively."
Aside from tumble dryers, dehumidifiers can help dry clothes when you purchase the right model. Paired with a heated airer they should be able to dry a load of washing in impressive timing with a fraction of the energy usage.
Several products on the market can help your dryer be more efficient by speeding up the overall drying process.
- 388 kWh/year = £95.06 per year
3. Fridge freezer
From knowing how to clean a fridge to keeping it at the right expert-recommended temperature, there are a few ways to improve your fridge freezer's efficiency.
"The fridge-freezer is another staple appliance that can cause energy bills to spike, especially if not maintained properly, and makes up 8% of the household energy bill."
He says that by keeping the fridge at 4°C and avoiding frequent door opening you'll be able to maintain efficient operation.
- 302 kWh/year = £73.99 per year
4. Chest freezer
When it comes to freezers in particular they can be a little more high maintenance than you'd expect, especially when it comes to how often you should defrost your freezer. However, keeping on top of this can make all the difference.
Chris points out, "A chest freezer operates continuously and uses a significant amount of energy to maintain a steady temperature, accounting for 8% of an average household’s energy expenditure."
He adds that you should regularly defrost your freezer, make sure all door seals are intact and maintain a temperature of -18°C for maximum efficiency.
- 304 kWh/year = £74.48 per year
Aside from making energy-efficient swaps this season, the new year is also a good time to bring positive energy into your home. You can do this in various ways but we'd recommend starting with decluttering negative things to create a happy home in 2025.
Is it too late to plant daffodil bulbs? Garden experts share their professional advice
Did you forget to plant your daffodils in the recommended month of September? Don't fret it may not be too late to achieve spring blooms
By Emily Smith Published
Summer can’t come fast enough - Zara Tindall’s blue botanical dress screams warm weather
Zara Tindall's style in Australia has got us excited for sunnier days and her blue and white floral dress is such a timeless piece
By Emma Shacklock Published
7 winter gardening myths you need to avoid for a healthier plot, warns a garden expert
A horticulture expert has revealed some of the most commonly believed winter myths that could be damaging your plot this season
By Emily Smith Published
5 tell-tale signs you need to replace your mattress, according to sleep experts
Is your mattress showing these signs of wear and tear? If so, it might be time to invest in a new one
By Emily Smith Published
Seeds to sow in January: 8 fabulous flowers and veggies to start now
Plant these seeds to sow in January under cover to get ahead with your gardening plans
By Holly Crossley Published
5 plants you shouldn't prune in January, according to gardening experts
Before you get to work with your secateurs this New Year, the experts have shared some of the plants you should avoid snipping
By Emily Smith Published
Essential gardening jobs that need to be done in January, according to horticultural experts
Don't let the cold weather deceive you, there's still much to do in the garden in January and the best time to start is now
By Emily Smith Published
The 5 fastest growing houseplants to quickly transform your home into a vibrant oasis
These leafy species will grow fast enough to fill your home with lush greenery in no time
By Emily Smith Published
We're taking style notes from Victoria Beckham's luxe bedroom – filled with sophisticated design details
From high-gloss wall panelling to pristine bedding, the fashion designer's bedroom is the epitome of timeless elegance
By Emily Smith Published