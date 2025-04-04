5 simple changes you can make to lower your home insurance premium, reveals an indemnity expert

With bills constantly soaring, finding ways to cut costs and make those monthly payments cheaper is always welcome. With that, this home insurance expert has shared his top tips for lowering your home insurance premium by implementing a few simple changes.

Using expert tips to save energy in your home and lower your monthly bills can make a much bigger difference than you may think. Even some budget home improvements that add value can help you take those overwhelming costs and make them more manageable.

Considering this, CEO and home insurance expert at Quotezone.co.uk, Greg Wilson, has shared his top five changes to make to reduce your home insurance premiums.

5 expert-recommended changes to lower home insurance costs

From keeping your home warm for less in winter to reducing gardening costs come springtime, discovering little ways to cut the cost of bills is always a winner.

"Many homeowners don’t realise they could be making savings on their home insurance premiums with really simple changes and security upgrades," says Greg.

While the following changes can help save you money, Greg stresses the importance of letting your insurer know about the things you do. He says failing to do so can lead to your insurance policy being invalidated, which leaves you and your home vulnerable.

Greg Wilson Social Links Navigation CEO and Insurance Expert Greg is the founder and CEO of Quotezone. He has built over 20 years of experience as an insurance expert since founding the brands parent company, Seopa in 2003.

1. Add locks to your ground floor windows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking to get a window upgrade to help prevent condensation, then you may also want to opt for a lockable design too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Homeowners should secure their ground-floor windows against intruders, as windows that are easily accessible are more likely to be targeted for break-ins," explains Greg.

"Key-operated window locks are generally considered to be the safest; however, if they can’t be fitted with your existing windows, speak to your insurer about alternatives," he adds.

2. Install additional smoke alarms

According to Greg, the more smoke alarms in your home, the better, within reason, of course. Especially if you're a fan of burning your favourite scented candles every night, you can never be too careful.

"While there isn’t a set amount of smoke alarms you’re required to have in your home, you should install at least one alarm in the hallway on every floor," advises Greg.

However, if you want to enhance safety further, he recommends placing an alarm in every room of your home. He explains that this will not only reduce fire hazards but potentially lead to a good saving on your home insurance policy.

3. Join the Neighbourhood Watch

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may think that neighbourhood watches are only something that exists in an Agatha Christie novel, but they're a great tool for keeping your home safe and lowering insurance too.

Greg explains, "Being part of a Neighbourhood Watch program signals to insurers that your home is in a community that actively looks out for security threats and is less likely to be broken into."

You're still welcome to use a few privacy plants around your garden border, you don't need people keeping an eye out all the time.

4. Lockable exterior entrances

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from boosting your home's curb appeal, installing a sturdy locked gate and fence can massively improve the security of your home. And in turn, the prie of your insurance.

"Secure properties with lockable entrances are favoured by insurers because they’re less likely to attract intruders," says Greg.

He continues, "Gated driveways and reinforced doors can act as an additional barrier to potential break-ins, making them valuable security features for those looking to reduce their insurance premiums."

5. Cut down or prune trees near your house

Greg says, "Tall trees and overgrown branches can pose risks during storms, potentially causing damage to roofs, windows and guttering."

Even when you know how to protect your garden from heavy rain, the elements can be surprisingly brutal.

"Also, trees over ten metres tall that are within five metres of the house often increase the cost of the insurance premium due to concerns over their roots and their proximity to the house, which could affect the foundations and structure of the property," he adds.

Extendable loppers Spear & Jackson Loppers View at Amazon RRP: £31.32 | Ideal for cutting tougher stems, these loppers have durable, rust-resistant, carbon steel blades and an extendable mechanism. They're a particularly useful tool for taller shrubs and bushes. Protective Gloves Westwood Fox Gloves View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 | These gardening gloves have been awarded ‘Amazon’s Choice’, and it’s easy to see why – they’re breathable, comfortable, and stylish. Essential tool Gonicc Bypass Secateurs View at Amazon RRP: £11.95 | These popular secateurs have over 8,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. They feature a carbon steel blade and lightweight, non-slip handles, making pruning and deadheading easy.

Trying out some cost-saving swaps to make budgets go further can make a surprising amount of difference. Especially when you team a few different improvements and tips together.