Experts explain why drying your bedding outdoors in summer could potentially be bad for you
Are you a yearly victim of hay fever season? Drying your sheets outside might be making matters worse
The feeling of fresh, crisp sheets dried on an outside washing line is something we all look forward to at this time of the year. But did you know that your outdoor dried sheets could actually be bad for you?
When it comes to ways to dry your bed sheets without a dryer, nothing quite hits the spot like hanging them out to dry on a warm summer's day. And while this will guarantee a fresh-smelling, bone-dry bed sheet, allergy experts explain how your laundry could be soaking up a lot more than the sun.
With allergy season well and truly here, you may want to reconsider your laundry drying routine.
Allergy expert warns against drying your bed sheets outside
If you're unlucky enough to be a seasonal allergy sufferer, then you'll no doubt know all the anti-allergy sleeping hacks to get you through the warmer months. However, this one thing might be sabotaging all your hard work.
"When you hang clothes up outside during high pollen season, they act as a pollen net as fabrics can trap microscopic particles easily, especially in heavier weaves like towels or bed linen," explains allergy expert and Pharmacist, Deborah Grayson.
She continues, "When you bring your laundry inside, you bring those allergens straight into your living space and for sensitive individuals, that’s enough to trigger hours – if not days – of dreaded symptoms."
Even the best air purifiers on the market won't be able to help you if you're tucking yourself into a pollen-covered bed every night. So what else can you do to help?
“To avoid this, drying clothes and bedding in a tumble dryer eliminates the build-up of pollen compared to drying outside, as there’s no pollen exposure at all. Drying your clothes outdoors may save on electricity, but for someone battling allergies, the trade-off isn’t always worth it," advises Deborah.
If you don't have a dryer and are looking to make cost-saving swaps, then Deborah recommends drying your laundry outside earlier in the day when the pollen count is lower.
Product marketing manager at Hisense, Chloe Blanchfield, adds to this saying, "One of the most effective ways to remove allergens from clothes, bedding, and towels is to wash them in hot water, which removes particles like pollen. A water temperature of at least 55°C is generally recommended for optimum allergen elimination."
Deborah is a highly respected pharmacist with 30 years’ experience and a nutritional therapist regarded as a leading expert in gut health. Known as the Godmother of Pharmacology, her mission is to improve the nation’s health by combining her knowledge of conventional medicine with a deep understanding of nutrition and the body.
Laundry drying alternatives
Heated airer
RRP: £39.98 | This Daewoo heated airer is among the most affordable models on the market. It has low running costs, foldable extended wings and can hold up to 15kg of washing at a time.
Dehumidifier
RRP: £194.94 | When testing dehumidifiers, we found this EcoAir dehumidifier to be the best for drying clothes quickly. The Desiccant 8L features three drying modes and two laundry settings to make it a dream to dry clothes indoors.
Extendable ceiling airer
RRP: £39.99 | The best thing about this functional design is its ability to extend to suit your drying requirements. It provides up to 6.7m of valuable indoor drying space elevated above the floor and surfaces below, making it an essential clothes airer for small homes.
While there are various ways to dry clothes indoors, even without a dryer, be sure you're not falling victim to common laundry drying mistakes. Overcrowding your airer or using your radiators can lead to mould issues and damp, musty-smelling laundry.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
