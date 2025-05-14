Experts explain why drying your bedding outdoors in summer could potentially be bad for you

The feeling of fresh, crisp sheets dried on an outside washing line is something we all look forward to at this time of the year. But did you know that your outdoor dried sheets could actually be bad for you?

When it comes to ways to dry your bed sheets without a dryer, nothing quite hits the spot like hanging them out to dry on a warm summer's day. And while this will guarantee a fresh-smelling, bone-dry bed sheet, allergy experts explain how your laundry could be soaking up a lot more than the sun.

With allergy season well and truly here, you may want to reconsider your laundry drying routine.

Allergy expert warns against drying your bed sheets outside

If you're unlucky enough to be a seasonal allergy sufferer, then you'll no doubt know all the anti-allergy sleeping hacks to get you through the warmer months. However, this one thing might be sabotaging all your hard work.

"When you hang clothes up outside during high pollen season, they act as a pollen net as fabrics can trap microscopic particles easily, especially in heavier weaves like towels or bed linen," explains allergy expert and Pharmacist, Deborah Grayson.

She continues, "When you bring your laundry inside, you bring those allergens straight into your living space and for sensitive individuals, that’s enough to trigger hours – if not days – of dreaded symptoms."

Even the best air purifiers on the market won't be able to help you if you're tucking yourself into a pollen-covered bed every night. So what else can you do to help?

“To avoid this, drying clothes and bedding in a tumble dryer eliminates the build-up of pollen compared to drying outside, as there’s no pollen exposure at all. Drying your clothes outdoors may save on electricity, but for someone battling allergies, the trade-off isn’t always worth it," advises Deborah.

If you don't have a dryer and are looking to make cost-saving swaps, then Deborah recommends drying your laundry outside earlier in the day when the pollen count is lower.

Product marketing manager at Hisense, Chloe Blanchfield, adds to this saying, "One of the most effective ways to remove allergens from clothes, bedding, and towels is to wash them in hot water, which removes particles like pollen. A water temperature of at least 55°C is generally recommended for optimum allergen elimination."

Laundry drying alternatives

While there are various ways to dry clothes indoors, even without a dryer, be sure you're not falling victim to common laundry drying mistakes. Overcrowding your airer or using your radiators can lead to mould issues and damp, musty-smelling laundry.